OnePlus Glacier Battery Announced: 6100mAh + 100W Charging for Flagships

OnePlus has announced Glacier Battery in China today. The smartphone maker is revolutionising battery technology for flagship phones and is trying to do something other giants are not doing. For example, if you look at the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the regular S24 only comes with a 4000mAh battery. Thus, you will have to carry a power bank with you most of the time with the S24 if you don't have your charger. However, OnePlus wants to eliminate this need for a power bank.









Read More - Moto Edge 50 Ultra Launched in India with Moto AI, pOLED Display and More

The OnePlus Glacier Battery has been developed in collaboration with Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL). OnePlus will equip its future flagships, starting with the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in China, with a 6100mAh battery. Not only that, it will also support 100W fast-charging. At the same time, OnePlus has also focused on the size or the dimensions. To ensure that the device doesn't become too bulky or thick to accomodate this large battery, the size has been kept very thin and light.

We can expect to see this in the upcoming global flagships too. The OnePlus 13 could be the first global device from OnePlus to feature this battery. It will be a sweet addition for the users and people, especially, who use their devices rigourously will have the opportunity to finally do it without worrying about the battery all the time.

Read More - OnePlus Teases Launch of Nord CE 4 Lite Launch in India

Battery dying on your phone is can give anxiety. This 6100mAh battery from OnePlus will ensure that you are not worried about it all the time. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 12 series already has large batteries than most flagships. The OnePlus 12 features as 5400mAh battery while the OnePlus 12R has a 5500mAh battery.