Moto Edge 50 Ultra Launched in India with Moto AI, pOLED Display and More

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has finally made its way to India. The phone packs Moto AI and gen AI features such as AI Magic Canvas which will enable you to generate images using text and Style Sync for generating images matching the consumer's attire. You get a pOLED display with this phone along with high-refresh rate support for a smooth experience. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Read More - Google is Bringing AI Powered Magic Editor for Android for Free: Report

Moto Edge 50 Ultra Price in India

Moto Edge 50 Ultra will come with 12GB+512GB of storage, and it is priced at Rs 59,999. As an introductor offer, the company has decided to offer it at a discount of Rs 5,000 making its price Rs 54,999. Further, users with an ICICI Bank or an HDFC Bank credit card can get a Rs 5,000 additional discount. This would lower the price of the device to Rs 49,999. The device will be available on Flipkart and Motorola's official website and will go on first sale from June 24, 2024, at 12 PM.

Read More - vOPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, India’s First IP69 Phone Launched: Price and Other Details

Moto Edge 50 Ultra Specifications in India

The Moto Edge 50 Ultra comes with a 6.7-inch Super 1.5K pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The peak brightness supported by this phone is 2500nits. There's a fingerprint reader on the screen along with face unlock. It will run on Android 14 out of the box with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM + RAM Boost feature to expand the RAM by another 3GB. It also comes with an IP68 rating.

There's a quad-camera setup at the rear headlined by a 50MP sensor with OIS support + 50MP ultra-wideangle sensor, a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom with OIS, and a laser autofocus 3-in-1 sensor. For selfies, there's a 50MP sensor at the front for selfies. The device supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual Wi-Fi.

The device packs a 4500mAh battery with up to 125W TurboPower fast-charging. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform.