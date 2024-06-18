Airtel Wynk Music Reaches Over 1.7 Billion Streams for Songs by Wynk Studio Artists



Bharti Airtel announced that Wynk Music has achieved a milestone of over 1.7 billion streams for songs by independent artists of Wynk Studio – the platform for budding music artists aiming to reach a nationwide audience. These artists have crossed this milestone within two years of Wynk Studio's launch, emphasised Airtel on Tuesday, underscoring Wynk's commitment to promoting independent music and supporting talented, upcoming artists.

Features and Opportunities for Artists

According to Airtel, Wynk Studio was launched to recognise music talent in the country and enable artists to build sustainable careers in the music industry. As an artist growth platform, Wynk Studio has revolutionised artist support in India through personalised mentorship, wide distribution, and monetisation opportunities, the company added.

Wynk Studio also provides artists with numerous opportunities, including collaborations with other music labels, background scores for web series, OTT platforms, live events, and other such openings.

Customer Engagement and Artist Support

Commenting on the milestone, Bharti Airtel said, "We launched Wynk Studio because we wanted upcoming artists to have a platform to monetise their music while we delivered an eclectic music library for our customers to choose from. The 1.7 million streams for these songs establishes how much our customers are enjoying the content while we help the artist. In less than two years, Wynk Studio has become so popular that we are signing artists from across the length and breadth of the country even as we champion language diversity on Wynk."

Wynk Music curates special playlists featuring songs by these artists to enhance discoverability and consequently increase streams, while Wynk’s customer base aids artists in expanding their reach and monetising their songs easily.

Growth and Expansion Timeline

"To date, the platform has helped over 2,000 artists in finding a creative outlet while solving monetisation and discovery issues for them," the digital platform said.

Bharti Airtel launched Wynk in India in September 2014, reaching the one lakh downloads milestone within four days. In January 2019, Wynk crossed the 100 million install milestone. Recognising the challenges faced by independent artists, Wynk launched the Wynk Studio platform in August 2022, followed by venturing into film music distribution in September 2023.