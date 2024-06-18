Du Partners With Comarch for OSS Transformation



Du, part of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has signed a contract with the Polish IT company Comarch to revamp its network inventory and topology management. This transformation project focuses on enhancing resource inventory and catalog, OSS auto-discovery, reconciliation, and OSS mediation, forming the core of du's network operations, Comarch said on Monday.

Project Scope and Objectives

The collaboration aims to transform du's OSS into a more agile and flexible system, incorporating advanced infrastructure automation, asset management, and real-time topology stitching and refresh.

"We selected Comarch as our partner primarily due to their comprehensive OSS portfolio, collaborative approach, and high level of expertise necessary to accomplish this digital transformation," stated Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du.

Comarch's Solution Overview

The Comarch solution, consisting of off-the-shelf modules from its OSS portfolio, covers various domains including RAN (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), transport networks (SDM, WDM, IP), mobile and fixed core, fixed access, and passive components. Recent additions include data center management and virtualisation features, as noted by Comarch.

Benefits of the Transformation

Key benefits of this transformation include cost savings, improved asset tracking, simplified planning, faster technology deployment, and enhanced automation. The BI Point feature of the system provides real-time and historical data insights, aiding better decision-making.

"The goal of du was to transform their current OSS into a more agile system, with increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and flexible management of the production environment," said Pawel Workiewicz, Head of Business Development Division APAC and MEA.

This partnership is set to support du in rolling out new technologies like 5G and NFV, improving data synchronisation, and reducing network operation costs.