Rakuten Mobile Surpasses 7 Million Mobile Subscribers

Customer-Centric Programs and Network Enhancements Drive Subscriber Increase, Says Rakuten Mobile

Highlights

  • Rakuten Mobile surpasses 7 million subscribers as of June 16, 2024.
  • Added 500,000 subscribers in just over two months.
  • Conducted radio frequency testing for the 700 MHz spectrum to enhance network quality.

Japanese telecommunications service provider Rakuten Mobile announced on Monday that the number of subscribers for its mobile carrier service surpassed 7 million as of June 16, 2024. The company added 500,000 subscribers in just over two months since reaching the 6.5 million milestone in April 2024, marking the largest three-month net increase in subscribers since the launch of the Rakuten Un-Limit VII plan, the company said in a statement.

Rakuten Mobile attributed this growth to broadening its appeal by expanding service offerings. In May 2024, the company launched the Saikyo Kids Program, which rewards customers aged 12 and under with 440 Rakuten Points each month if their monthly data usage is 3 GB or less. Together with the Saikyo Family Program and Saikyo Youth Program launched this spring, Rakuten Mobile now provides "affordable mobile services" to a wide range of demographics, the company said.

In addition to service expansion, Rakuten Mobile says it is continuously working to improve network quality. On April 30, 2024, the company began radio frequency testing for the 700 MHz spectrum, also known as the "platinum band," TelecomTalk reported. Upon completion, the company aims to roll out commercial service using the 700 MHz band on its own base stations, starting with urban areas.

The company reported surpassing 6.5 million subscribers as of April 8, 2024, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of its service launch. The 6.5 million subscribers included users of the Rakuten Saikyo Plan, Rakuten Mobile Business Plan, and Rakuten Turbo as of April 3, 2024.

