bsnl reduces validity of rs 88 plan

BSNL's Rs 88 plan comes with 30 days of service validity and users are charged calling at 10 paise per minute for on-net calls and 30 paise per minute for off-net calls. There are no data benefits with the plan. 

  • BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has reduced the service validity of its Rs 88 plan.
  • This plan, used to come with 35 days of validity, but now, it has been reduced to 30 days.
  • The state-run telecom operator is also rolling out 4G to improve customer experience and add more users to turn profitable.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has reduced the service validity of its Rs 88 plan. This plan, used to come with 35 days of validity, but now, it has been reduced to 30 days. While the plan is still very much cheaper compared to the private telcos (from the perspective of validity), it is worth noting that BSNL has been silently making services a little more expensive than they used to be. The state-run telecom operator is also rolling out 4G to improve customer experience and add more users to turn profitable. Let's take a look at the benefits of the Rs 88 plan.




BSNL Rs 88 Plan Benefits

BSNL's Rs 88 plan comes with 30 days of service validity and users are charged calling at 10 paise per minute for on-net calls and 30 paise per minute for off-net calls. There are no data benefits with the plan.

You can recharge with this plan in all the telecom circles of the country. There are very few prepaid plans in the industry that are under Rs 100 today, and most of them are offered by BSNL. Amongst the private telecom operators, there is only Vodafone Idea (Vi) which is offering customers a Rs 99 prepaid plan, but even its validity has been reduced from 28 days to 15 days.

BSNL wants to silently hike the tariffs. That is why, instead of moving the benefits up, the state-run telco is reducing the benefits. This way, sometimes users don't understand that the services that they are paying for have become expensive. For the consumer, at the end of the day, it is the same amount of money he/she was already paying.

