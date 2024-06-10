BSNL has a Great Value 28 Days Prepaid Plan at Super Low Cost, See Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is offering a great value 28-day service validity plan to users. Currently, the private telcos have increased the price of their 28-day plan and it can cost users up to Rs 150 or more to get such a plan with basic benefits. However, with BSNL, users will get more than just basic benefits, and will also be spending much less. The plan that we are talking about is the Rs 108 plan voucher.




The Rs 108 plan voucher is available for customers of BSNL throughout India. Let's take a look at the details of the plan.

BSNL Rs 108 Plan Details

BSNL's Rs 108 plan comes with a service validity of 28 days. It comes with unlimited voice calling and 1GB of daily data. There are no SMS benefits, unfortunately, but that is consistent with industry-wide offerings at this price range. But users can always recharge with talktime to send SMS. Local SMSes are charged at 80 paise per SMS and for national SMS, the charges are Rs 1.20 per SMS.

There are also other 28-day plans from BSNL. There's a plan voucher for Rs 107. This plan voucher comes with a validity of 35 days and is also available in all telecom circles. It offers 3GB of free data + 200 minutes of free voice calling + BSNL Tunes for 35 days.

With the private telecom operators, you won't get such prepaid plans anymore. Vodafone Idea does offer a Rs 99 plan, but its validity is not 28 days anymore. It has been reduced to 15 days now and has become much more expensive.

Once BSNL rolls out 4G, its prepaid plans would become even better in value. The state-run telecom operator is expected to complete 4G rollout in the next few years.

