Breaking: BSNL Starts Home Delivery of SIM Cards, Get Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL has partnered with Prune to start delivering SIM cards to customers. This is something private telecom operators already do and it is a good thing that BSNL has started it as well. You can select from a series of plans and then place the order.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started delivering SIM cards to the homes of its customers.
  • To start with, BSNL is home delivering the SIM cards only in Gurugram and Ghaziabad only.
  • This is for prepaid connections at the moment.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started delivering SIM cards to the homes of its customers. But this service is not available in the entire country. To start with, BSNL is home delivering the SIM cards only in Gurugram and Ghaziabad only. This is for prepaid connections at the moment, and you can order a SIM for yourself by going to this web page - https://prune.co.in/mno-bsnl/.




You can select from a series of plans and then place the order. You can download the Prune app on the Google Play Store.

You will have to enter your personal details such as phone number and delivery address to make the order. Post that, you will get the SIM delivered to your home. If you order a SIM in Gurugram or Ghaziabad, then do share the experience with us.

Read More - BSNL Tests 4G in Bijapur, to Connect District and Tehsil Offices with Satellite

You will have to enter your personal details such as phone number and delivery address to make the order. Post that, you will get the SIM delivered to your home. If you order a SIM in Gurugram or Ghaziabad, then do share the experience with us.

Will SIM Delivery Help BSNL in Adding New Customers

BSNL has been losing customers every quarter for the last several years. It is not because the telco doesn't deliver SIMs to customers, it is because of the inferior network services. Before anything else, BSNL has to ensure that it deploys 4G networks in every nook and corner of the country to compete with the private telcos.

Read More - BSNL Bharat Fibre Reaches 5 Lakh Customers Milestone in Tamil Nadu

After that, things such as SIM delivery at home and other things will make a larger difference. BSNL's mobile services revenue for FY24 dipped on account of continuously losing customers. If the telco doesn't deploy high-speed networks in the near future, it will become impossible for the company to stage a turnaround.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

