Ethio Telecom Expands 4G Mobile Internet Service to 77 More Cities

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

In a statement, the company said it has undertaken its 4G LTE mobile internet service expansion to enable more customers to access high-speed data.

Highlights

  • Ethio Telecom extends 4G coverage to 77 additional cities, totaling 417 4G LTE user cities.
  • Introduction of 5G services in key regions like Harar, Haromaya, and Dire Dawa.
  • VoLTE launch enhances voice communication alongside value-added services.

Ethio Telecom Expands 4G Mobile Internet Service to 77 More Cities
Ethiopian telecommunications provider Ethio Telecom announced that it has launched 4G mobile internet service in 77 new cities across the country, bringing the total number of 4G LTE user cities to 417. In a statement, the company said it has undertaken its 4G LTE mobile internet service expansion to enable more customers to access high-speed data.

Also Read: Ethio Telecom Launches Commercial 5G Services




Ethio Telecom's 4G Expansion

Ethio Telecom said the expansion targets various regional cities with high data traffic growth, and the company says it is dedicated to expanding its 4G LTE service and making a wide range of efforts.

"Our company is committed to continuously expanding various infrastructures and deploying state-of-the-art technologies to simplify the daily lives of citizens and modernize work systems, thereby driving the digital economy and promoting the multifaceted development of the nation," Ethio Telecom said.

Ethio Telecom's 5G Rollout

Earlier in January 2024, as TelecomTalk reported, Ethio Telecom officially launched 5G services in the Central East Region, specifically in Harar city and Haromaya town, and in the East Region, Dire Dawa city, following its earlier official launch in Addis Ababa, Adama, and Jigjiga cities.

Also Read: Ethio Telecom Launches VoLTE and New Value Added Services

VoLTE Launch

In December last year, the company launched VoLTE (Voice over Long-Term Evolution) in Ethiopia along with other value-added services.

