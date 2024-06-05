Bezeq Announces the Launch of Bezeq Energy

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Bezeq says the company's household and business customers will be able to choose from a range of tracks with the most suitable option for efficient and cost-effective electricity consumption.

Highlights

  • Bezeq Energy offers competitive pricing with transparent terms and no long-term commitments.
  • Collaboration with PowerGen ensures a diverse energy mix, with a focus on renewable sources.
  • Customers gain access to a user-friendly app for efficient electricity management.

Follow Us

Bezeq Announces the Launch of Bezeq Energy
Israeli telecommunications provider Bezeq announced the launch of Bezeq Energy, the electricity brand of the Bezeq-Gen joint company. Bezeq Energy was established by Bezeq and PowerGen of Generation Fund in an equal partnership. Bezeq Energy will offer what the company says is the most attractive pricing on the market, with no fine print or long-term commitments, and convenient, simple, and smart digital-human customer service.

Also Read: Bezeq Israel and Generation Capital Join Forces to Enter Electricity Supply Market




Bezeq-Gen Joint Venture

At the launch event on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, the companies presented the potential market segment, the variety and scope of energy sources, advantages in joining forces between the companies, project objectives, electricity tracks, methods of joining, and the project’s branding and campaign.

Bezeq says the company's household and business customers will be able to choose from a range of tracks with the most suitable option for efficient and cost-effective electricity consumption.

Sustainable Power

As part of the collaboration between the two companies, PowerGen will supply Bezeq Energy with electricity generated from its production facilities, including natural gas power plants, gas engines, solar installations, and storage. In the generation segment, PowerGen has a combined capacity of 956 MW in conventional technologies and 121 MW in renewable energy sources.

Bezeq Energy's electricity will be supplied from a range of generation sources, with an emphasis on renewable energies, with 35 percent of the electricity being green.

Customer-Centric Approach

Commenting on the launch, Bezeq said, "Bezeq's entry into the electricity supply sector is a real competitive opportunity in the electricity market. As a giant in infrastructure and services for households and businesses, Bezeq brings extensive experience, skilled service, affordable prices for household and business consumers, and technology to make the transition easy and convenient. All this will help us break through the barrier to the consumer’s transition to new electricity suppliers. The real competition in the electricity market begins today."

Also Read: Bezeq and Nokia Collaborate to Test 25G PON Technology

The company said customers can join the service starting Tuesday through a simple and fast digital process. Bezeq Energy offers a smart app that will allow management and control of electricity expenses, display current data on electricity consumption in real time with clear segmentation by day and hour, and will also provide practical tips for saving electricity based on the data.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

I think they will charge 499 for 2GB/day plan. I think there will be bulk data starting with 300-500GB per…

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Launches New Rs 395 Prepaid Plan: Details

Faraz :

More like "Airtel already made first move in tarrif hike" by making calling only plan cost 200+ a month. Now…

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Launches New Rs 395 Prepaid Plan: Details

Shivraj Roy :

Guys did anyone notice huge dips in internet speed today when election results were coming out I saw a lot…

Jio, Airtel to Generate Healthy Profits as 5G Rollout Completes:…

Faraz :

Department of Telecom (DoT) on Tuesday postponed the spectrum auction by 19 days to June 25

Jio, Airtel to Generate Healthy Profits as 5G Rollout Completes:…

Jitender Kumar (Jitu) :

I am using local fiber network (Name is Everything Fiber) They are providing 200 MBps in Just Rs.400 per month…

Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Under Rs 1000 in 2024

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments