Bezeq Announces the Launch of Bezeq Energy



Israeli telecommunications provider Bezeq announced the launch of Bezeq Energy, the electricity brand of the Bezeq-Gen joint company. Bezeq Energy was established by Bezeq and PowerGen of Generation Fund in an equal partnership. Bezeq Energy will offer what the company says is the most attractive pricing on the market, with no fine print or long-term commitments, and convenient, simple, and smart digital-human customer service.

Bezeq-Gen Joint Venture

At the launch event on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, the companies presented the potential market segment, the variety and scope of energy sources, advantages in joining forces between the companies, project objectives, electricity tracks, methods of joining, and the project’s branding and campaign.

Bezeq says the company's household and business customers will be able to choose from a range of tracks with the most suitable option for efficient and cost-effective electricity consumption.

Sustainable Power

As part of the collaboration between the two companies, PowerGen will supply Bezeq Energy with electricity generated from its production facilities, including natural gas power plants, gas engines, solar installations, and storage. In the generation segment, PowerGen has a combined capacity of 956 MW in conventional technologies and 121 MW in renewable energy sources.

Bezeq Energy's electricity will be supplied from a range of generation sources, with an emphasis on renewable energies, with 35 percent of the electricity being green.

Customer-Centric Approach

Commenting on the launch, Bezeq said, "Bezeq's entry into the electricity supply sector is a real competitive opportunity in the electricity market. As a giant in infrastructure and services for households and businesses, Bezeq brings extensive experience, skilled service, affordable prices for household and business consumers, and technology to make the transition easy and convenient. All this will help us break through the barrier to the consumer’s transition to new electricity suppliers. The real competition in the electricity market begins today."

The company said customers can join the service starting Tuesday through a simple and fast digital process. Bezeq Energy offers a smart app that will allow management and control of electricity expenses, display current data on electricity consumption in real time with clear segmentation by day and hour, and will also provide practical tips for saving electricity based on the data.