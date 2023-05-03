Bezeq and Nokia Collaborate to Test 25G PON Technology

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Bezeq partners with Nokia International to provide record-breaking internet speeds of up to 25 Gbps. They have introduced a new router, Be Multi Fiber (Be3), which supports the WiFi 7 standard and includes an additional 6 GHz frequency for better connectivity.

Highlights

  • Bezeq has achieved a broadband speed of up to 25 gigabytes in a successful laboratory trial in collaboration with Nokia.
  • Bezeq is gearing up to install WiFi 7, which is scheduled to launch at the beginning of 2024.
  • In three years time, Bezeq plans to break records with a speed of 25 Gbps.

Follow Us

Bezeq and Nokia Collaborate to Test 25G PON Technology

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecommunications company, has announced a collaboration with Nokia International to provide the fastest internet speeds in the country. As part of an engineering pilot, Bezeq achieved a record speed of up to 25 Gbps using the most advanced 25G PON technology in the world, making it one of the few telecom companies selected by Nokia for this project.

Also Read: Nokia and Telefonica Test 25G PON Technology in Spain

According to the statement, Bezeq is now in the stages of a technology engineering pilot, along with other telecom companies such as AT&T, KPN, Telefonica, and Frontier, all working towards providing a speed of up to 25 Gbps. The company called the achievement a breakthrough for Bezeq and the Israeli telecommunications market in general.

Be Multi Fiber, WiFi 7 Standard Router Launch

In addition to this, Bezeq has unveiled a new router, the Be Multi Fiber (Be3), which supports the new WiFi 7 standard. This router will allow the immediate adoption of the WiFi 7 global standard, which is planned for release at the beginning of 2024, and will provide wireless internet speeds of up to 10 Gbps at the customer's home. Furthermore, the new router includes an additional and new 6 GHz frequency, allowing a transition from two dense frequencies to three less dense frequencies.

Also Read: Open Fiber Tests 50G-PON Technology

Bezeq prioritizes customers' home broadband experience

According to a statement by Bezeq, customers' broadband experience at home is the most important issue. The new router will provide a high-quality and continuous WiFi experience in the entire home, optimizing the available and closest channels to the device and providing a stable and strong internet connection.

Bezeq has achieved the widest fibre deployment in Israel and plans to continue this rapid deployment, reaching 2 million households by the end of the year.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments