UIDAI Launches Facility to Verify Mobile Numbers and Email IDs with Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new facility on its website and mobile app to allow residents to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs that have been linked with their Aadhaar. The feature is designed to address instances where residents are unsure of the mobile number that has been seeded to their Aadhaar.

By using the "Verify email/mobile Number" feature on the official website or through the mAadhaar App, residents can now check which of their email/mobile numbers are registered with Aadhaar. The facility also notifies residents in case a particular mobile number is not linked and provides instructions on how to update the mobile number. To link email and mobile numbers with Aadhaar, residents will need to visit the nearest Aadhaar centre. The new feature is aimed at increasing transparency and convenience for Aadhaar users.

According to UIDAI, the new feature aims to help residents verify which mobile numbers and email IDs are linked to their Aadhaar, giving them peace of mind that the Aadhaar OTP is going to the right mobile number. The UIDAI has also added a feature that displays a message on residents' screens if the mobile number entered is already verified in their records. If residents cannot recall the mobile number they provided during enrollment, they can check the last three digits of the mobile number on the Verify Aadhaar feature on the Myaadhaar portal or mAadhaar app.

The new feature is part of UIDAI's ongoing efforts to simplify and streamline the Aadhaar verification process. By offering convenient and reliable verification services, UIDAI aims to make Aadhaar more accessible to residents across India. With the addition of the new facility, the UIDAI hopes to increase the level of transparency and trust that residents have in Aadhaar, making it easier for them to manage their personal information.