DataBank Announces Groundbreaking of ATL4 Data Center Near Atlanta

DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, has announced the groundbreaking of its ATL4 data centre. The colocation facility, located at 200 Selig Drive in Atlanta, will feature 200,000 square feet of raised floor space and four megawatts of power, with available power eventually expanding to 40 megawatts. The design is ideal for hyper scalers, high-density computing, and high-performance computing workloads.

Power availability

Once completed, ATL4 will tether via dark fibre to DataBank's ATL2 and ATL3 facilities, which house connectivity nodes from Zayo Networks and other providers for metro, regional, and long-haul interconnection. The facility is adjacent to the Georgia Power substation, ensuring reliable power for customers.

Location and connectivity of ATL4

DataBank's presence in Atlanta will be significantly expanded once ATL4 opens, with nearly 300,000 square feet of white space/slab flooring and over 55 megawatts of power across the four data centres.

According to the statement, The company is well positioned to support the prevailing technology trends highlighted at the upcoming 2023 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit, including innovation and invention to spur revenue growth, world-class collaboration and teaming, advanced technology to drive cost reduction, and securing a global digital agenda.

DataBank's overall capabilities

DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consist of over 65 "HPC-ready" data centres in more than 27 markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

The company helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.