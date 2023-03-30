edgecore-expands-its-presence-in-northern-virginia

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, is expanding its presence in Northern Virginia by establishing a partnership with Penzance, a Washington, DC based real estate developer. This partnership would see both parties to co-develop a 7.6-acre site that is situated at the center of the world's largest data center market. This site is strategically located to provide customers with high-performance capacity and low-latency access to leading cloud hubs and supporting network access throughout Northern Virginia.

New Site in Northern Virginia

With the acquisition of additional land in Northern Virginia, EdgeCore adds another key data center location to its portfolio. According to the statement, this newly acquired parcel is planned to accommodate a 285,000 square foot, three-story data center, capable of supporting 36 MW of critical load. The site plan approval process is anticipated to be finished by the end of 2023.

New Site Location Benefit

In addition, the site's location is advantageous, with a dozen local and national long-haul fiber providers situated adjacent to it, making it a highly appealing option for leading cloud and internet companies seeking a data center in Northern Virginia.

Existing Site in Northern Virginia

EdgeCore's current data center facility in Northern Virginia spans 348,000 square feet and can support up to 54 MW of critical load. This existing site is situated just two miles away from the newly acquired land.

Combined Capacity in Northern Virginia

When combined, both EdgeCore data center locations will offer a total of 633,000 square feet of space and a critical load capacity of 90 MW. This expansion will provide customers with even more options when seeking space in the world's most important data center market.

In November 2022, EdgeCore was acquired by Partners Group, and the company will invest up to USD 1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data centers. This current expansion project is part of the same while the first project of development was announced in January for Silicon Valley, California.