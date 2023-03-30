Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C Launched in India: Price and Specs

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 4G and the Redmi Note 12C in India. Both the affordable Redmi smartphones are meant for users who want 4G devices. I don't really understand the need for Xiaomi to launch 4G devices right now when the hype is all about 5G, and India is seeing a rapid 5G rollout, but since the company has launched the device, we are here to report it. Neither of the smartphones has a unique design and would feel like yet another smartphone with just different specifications. Let's take a look at their price and specifications.

Redmi Note 12C Specifications

Redmi Note 12C is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ display with support for 60Hz refresh rate. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and will run on Android 12 OS out of the box. It has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. There's a fingerprint sensor at the side, and at the front, there's a 5MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The device is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for up to 5GB of RAM expansion.

Redmi Note 12 4G Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 4G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will run on Android 13 OS out of the box. There's a triple-camera sensor at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor along with a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there's a 13MP sensor at the front. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi Note 12C Price in India

Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi Note 12C are both budget devices. The Redmi Note 12 4G will be available for Rs 13999 for the 6GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant as part of the introductory offer. Later on, the price would increase to Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for both variants. It will be available in Sunrise Gold, Ice Blue, and Lunar Black colours.

The Redmi Note 12C would be available for Rs 8499 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 10499 for the 6GB+128GB variant as part of the introductory offer. Later on, the price would increase to Rs 8999 and Rs 10999 for both devices.

Both smartphones will be available starting April 6, 12 PM onwards, via Flipkart, Amazon, Mi Website, and more.