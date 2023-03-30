ACT Fibernet and DRiefcase Partner to Digitise Healthcare in India

ACT Fibernet, the largest non-telco internet service provider (ISP) in India, has partnered with DRiefcase, India’s first ABDM (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) integrated health locker and PHR (Personal Health Records) app. This partnership will push the digitisation of healthcare in India. It would ensure that there is seamless communication between doctors, patients and other healthcare stakeholders in India. Through this partnership, ACT Fibernet is providing support to the ABDM for meeting the emerging need for a digital backbone for India's healthcare sector.

The ABDM is a digital framework that would connect doctors, patients, and other healthcare stakeholders nationwide and provide them with a secure and safe movement of health information. ACT Fibernet users would be able to get a 30% discount on DRiefcase's Premium Scanning services. It would allow patients across the nation to scan their health records and store them on a secure cloud. Access to healthcare info about a patient over the cloud would make it a convenient experience for both the doctor and the patient when it comes to treatment. It would save everyone a lot of time and ensure that treatment can be provided on time.

Read More - ACT Fibernet and Karnataka Govt Partner to Offer 100 Free Wi-Fi Hotspots

Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing and Customer Expereince at ACT, said, "Through this partnership with Driefcase, we aim to assist in bridging the information gap between patients and carers, facilitating the rapid and safe transfer of patient information in line with government’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Furthermore, DRiefcase will also offer 30% discount on their premium services to all ACT customers. We are delighted to partner with DRiefcase to offer enhanced access to our customers".

Sohit Kapoor, Founder and Director, DRiefcase, said, "At DRiefcase, we are committed to simplifying the burden of managing health information for each user. From a patient’s perspective, that is exactly what the ABDM is all about - creating an interconnected ecosystem in healthcare where data can move seamlessly for the benefit of all. Reducing the gap of information between patients and doctors by making access to medical history (via health records) quick and easy can lead to better patient care and health outcomes."