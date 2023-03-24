ACT Fibernet and Karnataka Govt Partner to Offer 100 Free Wi-Fi Hotspots

ACT Fibernet, a fast-growing internet service provider and the Karnataka government announced their partnership to offer 100 free Wi-Fi hotspots across Malleshwaram, Bangalore. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Bangalore that a release from the internet company said will enable customers to experience fast and secure internet services. Note that the service will be free for the first 45 minutes of the connection or up to 1GB of data, whichever is exhausted first.

The newly inaugurated Wi-Fi hotspots have been strategically placed across Malleshwaram. Users will be able to log in by entering their phone number in the ACT free Wi-Fi portal and then submitting the correct OTP (one-time password). Now users in public parks, bus stands, metro stations, malls, and educational institutes will be able to utilise these free Wi-Fi hotspots set up by the Karnataka government and ACT Fibernet.

Read More - BSNL has 4 Fiber Broadband Plans Under Rs 500, Check Them Out

The government has taken this initiative with the help of ACT Fibernet to eradicate the digital divide in the state. Bangalore has a large population, and because of that, mobile network congestion could be a real pain for customers. That is why these public Wi-Fi hotspots will help users in getting a seamless connectivity experience even when they are outside their homes.

ACT Fibernet is the largest non-telco internet service provider (ISP) in the country. Free public Wi-Fi hotspots are actually important in cities such as Bangalore, which is considered the IT capital of the country. ACT Fibernet is using its advanced technology to keep the Wi-Fi experience of the customers safe, a release from the company said.

ACT Fibernet has plenty of options for users living in their homes. While the company doesn't offer uniform plans across the country, it still has almost every sort of plan that a consumer would want from their ISP.