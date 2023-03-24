Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Arrives in India: Every Important Detail

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F14 5G in India. It is the newest smartphone from Samsung in the Galaxy F series to be launched in India. From afar, it looks just like another average smartphone in the market, and from up close, well, it is like another average smartphone. But Samsung has released the device to refresh the F series and give something fresh to the customers looking for devices in the F series. It is a budget 5G smartphone and thus has entry-level specs, nothing special.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution with support for 90Hz refresh rate. For protection, there's Gorilla Glass 5, which is decent. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1330 coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The chipset is built on the 5nm process.

Samsung has equipped this smartphone with its RAM expansion technology, and thus, the 6GB of RAM can be expanded to 12GB if there's enough internal storage left. Honestly, I have never seen someone craving additional RAM in devices such as this. Not to say that the technology doesn't have any merit, but it just feels like another feature just to make the device more marketable.

The device is promised two years of major OS updates and four years of security updates. It will run on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. In the camera department, the device has a dual camera setup at the rear, with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there's a 13MP selfie sensor housed under a waterdrop notch.

Samsung Galaxy F14 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F14 starts at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant, while the 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 14,490. The device is slated to go on first sale from March 30, 2023. To be honest, given the specs and the inflationary nature of the market, the device looks accurately priced.