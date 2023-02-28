OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Confirmed for Second Half of 2023

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, has confirmed the arrival of its first foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023. The company made the announcement at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023. OnePlus would definitely benefit from the experience of OPPO in the foldable category.

Kinder Liu, President and COO, OnePlus, said, "Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn't settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market."

It would be an interesting launch and something that OnePlus fans would be eagerly looking forward to. Foldables is the next hot category for smartphone makers. Samsung is the dominating brand in the category, and if a brand such as OnePlus could deliver great value to the customers at an affordable price, that would just be a game changer.

At the MWC Barcelona 2023, OnePlus also announced the OnePlus 11 Concept Phone. The latest Concept Phone from OnePlus features Active CryoFlux which is a liquid cooling system. It features an elegant design and is promised to enhance the performance of the device.