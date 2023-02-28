5G SA Carrier Aggregation With 5 Component Carriers Achieved

Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies and T-Mobile announced that they have successfully aggregated the 5G Standalone (5G SA) spectrum using 5 Component Carriers (5CC) in the sub-6 GHz spectrum. The successful trial involved aggregating 2 FDD carriers and 3 TDD carriers, resulting in peak download throughput speeds exceeding 4.2 Gbps.

5G Carrier Aggregation with 5 CC

The joint statement by the technology partners says, "5G Carrier Aggregation with 5CC allows mobile operators to deliver higher data rates, more reliable connections and better coverage to even more customers."

5G Carrier Aggregation with 5 CC Test Scenario

The 5G CA with 5CC was performed using Nokia's AirScale base station and a mobile test device powered by the Snapdragon X75 5G Model-RF system, the world's first modem-RF solution to support 5G five-component carrier aggregation.

Spectrum and Component Carriers

The test involved aggregating five component carriers on FDD (Frequency Division Duplexing) bands n71 (600 MHz) and n25 (1900 MHz) and TDD (Time Divison Duplexing) bands n41 (2.5 GHz) and n77 (3.7 GHz)

Uplink carriers were also aggregated, and the uplink data rates were accelerated on bands n25 (1900 MHz) and n77 (3.7 GHz). The combination of downlink and uplink carrier aggregation will help operators keep the uplink and datalink data rates balanced and seamlessly deliver an enhanced experience to users.

Mobile network operators can enhance the user experience by utilizing their spectrum and network assets more effectively by aggregating carriers using 5CC technology on 5G.