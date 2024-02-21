ACT Fibernet Partners With Aprecomm to Enhance Residential Wi-Fi Experience

ACT Fibernet partners with Aprecomm.ai to enhance residential Wi-Fi connectivity, leveraging AI technology to optimize network performance and improve customer satisfaction.

Highlights

  • Aprecomm's AI Engine transforms household connections into Smart Wi-Fi access points, offering proactive monitoring and real-time insights.
  • CEO of Aprecomm anticipates significant improvements in customer support and overall experience.
  • CTO of ACT Fibernet expresses confidence in integrating Aprecomm's technology for enhanced visibility and analytics.

India's wired broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider), ACT Fibernet, announced today that it will deploy Aprecomm.ai's technology to remotely optimize its residential Wi-Fi connections. The partnership with Aprecomm.ai aims to leverage AI technology to enhance the in-home Wi-Fi experience for ACT Fibernet's two million plus connected households, reducing customer issue resolution time.

Also Read: Asianet Partners With Aprecomm to Enhance Customer Experience




AI-Powered Wi-Fi Optimization

Aprecomm's AI Engine will enable ACT to convert household connections into AI-enabled Smart Wi-Fi access points, providing proactive monitoring and real-time insights to improve network reliability and performance.

Commenting on this partnership, Pramod Gummaraj, CEO of Aprecomm, said, "Thrilled to collaborate with ACT and introduce cutting-edge technology into their network, resulting in a significant decrease in customer support handling time and a remarkable enhancement in the customer experience. Aprecomm will be bringing more innovation towards Network in the upcoming months."

Also Read: Mauritius Telecom to Deploy Aprecomm’s Network Intelligence Solutions

Enhanced Customer Experience

Speaking on the development, Sarath Kumar, CTO of ACT Fibernet, said, "We have tested this technology in our labs and are excited by its prospects. We look forward to integrate Aprecomm's cutting-edge technology into our network to help provide visibility and analytics of wi-fi performance. We are confident that this will enhance our customer experience immensely."

Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO of Aprecomm, highlighted that with Aprecomm’s vendor-agnostic technology, ACT can now manage and monitor CPEs through a unified interface, ensuring a reliable internet experience for their customers.

Also Read: Aprecomm to Power Mercku WiFi Mesh Devices With Network Intelligence

The integration between ACT and Aprecomm is expected to lower maintenance costs and improve customer satisfaction, according to the official release.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

