OnePlus Watch 2, an Ecosystem Builder, not a Flagship Killer

The OnePlus Watch 2 is now available to be pre-booked for Rs 99 only. If you are looking to purchase the smartwatch, you can go to the official website of OnePlus India and pre-book the watch. The benefit of pre-booking is that you will get a discount of Rs 1000 when it is finally available in the market along with a free OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Watch 2, a new smartwatch from OnePlus is coming soon to India.
  • OnePlus launched the OnePlus Watch a few years back, and since then, the company has not refreshed its smartwatch lineup.
  • OnePlus is all set to release the OnePlus Watch 2 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), on Feb 26, 2024.

OnePlus Watch 2, a new smartwatch from OnePlus is coming soon to India. OnePlus launched the OnePlus Watch a few years back, and since then, the company has not refreshed its smartwatch lineup. But in 2024, we are finally going to see a new smartwatch from OnePlus - the OnePlus Watch 2. OnePlus is all set to release the OnePlus Watch 2 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), on Feb 26, 2024. The company has already shared the first look of the smartwatch and it looks extremely premium. Here's what we know about the OnePlus Watch 2 so far.




OnePlus Watch 2: How to Pre-Book for Rs 99 Only

The OnePlus Watch 2 is now available to be pre-booked for Rs 99 only. If you are looking to purchase the smartwatch, you can go to the official website of OnePlus India and pre-book the watch. The benefit of pre-booking is that you will get a discount of Rs 1000 when it is finally available in the market along with a free OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC.

OnePlus Watch 2: Great Battery Life

The OnePlus Watch 2 promises to bring a great battery life for consumers. Kinder Liu, COO and President of OnePlus said, "Watch 2 indicates our determination to transform from "Flagship Killer" to "Ecosystem builder".

The OnePlus Watch 2 will come with up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode, setting a new industry standard, said OnePlus. The Watch 2 will feature a stainless steel chassis and a sapphire crystal watch face. It will have a round watch face and be available in two colours - Black Steel and Radiant Steel.

OnePlus has said, "OnePlus is not just returning; it's redefining what a flagship smartwatch can be."

