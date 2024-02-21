Sateliot Achieves 5G Service Connection in Collaboration With KSAT and AWS

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Sateliot, in collaboration with KSAT, achieves 5G service connection via the KSATlite network, utilizing AWS technology for enhanced satellite connectivity.

Highlights

  • Sateliot achieves 5G service messaging connection through KSATlite network.
  • Collaboration leverages AWS technology for virtualized cloud-native 5G core.
  • PoP integration eliminates the need for dedicated Ground Gateways.

KSAT Groundstations

Spain-based satellite operator Sateliot has announced that it achieved a 5G service messaging connection via Norway's Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) commercial network KSATlite. Utilizing Amazon Web Services (AWS), Sateliot has developed a fully virtualized cloud-native 5G core for Narrowband (NB)-IoT Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN).

Also Read: Sateliot Secures EUR 6 Million Funding From Banco Santander




Achievement with KSATlite

The collaboration between Sateliot and KSAT leverages the strengths of both companies for 5G IoT satellite connectivity. Sateliot's Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation integrates with KSAT's ground network services, creating a system that ensures reliability, scalability, and global coverage, the company said.

Sateliot regards this achievement as a significant milestone, marking its first-ever 5G service connection using KSAT's Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) network. This milestone was made possible by integrating Sateliot's NB-IoT NTN Core Network deployed using AWS with the KSATlite multi-mission solution, which now serves as a 5G point-of-presence (PoP).

The PoP represents a critical juncture in the seamless integration of ground and satellite services. Consequently, Sateliot does not require its dedicated Ground Gateways for Satellite IoT backhaul to offer an end-to-end standard 5G NB-IoT NTN service globally.

Also Read: Sateliot Joins GSMA to Offer Seamless Global 5G IoT Connectivity

Integration of Ground and Satellite Services

Marco Guadalupi, CTO at Sateliot, emphasizes, "The successful integration of Sateliot's service into KSATlite solution brings unprecedented infrastructure optimization with fast and reliable data delivery. With KSAT, we reduce global service latency thanks to the strategic locations of their ground stations near the poles, thus allowing us to maximize daily ground contact passes."

John Heskett, CTO at KSAT, adds, "This is an exciting expansion of LEO satellite applications, providing a fully compliant 3GPP NB-IoT NTN service. KSAT is proud to have successfully integrated into Sateliot's architecture, effectively serving as their feeder link gateways and their 5G-POPs. We look forward to Sateliot's continued success and seeing this sector of the LEO satellite market grow!"

