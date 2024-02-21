NEC and Partners Demonstrate Open vRAN and 5G Core UPF Using Arm-based CPUs

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Successful Collaboration Showcases Next-Generation Virtualized Network Capabilities.

Highlights

  • Successful end-to-end operation of NEC's Open vRAN and 5G Core vUPF products
  • Utilization of HPE ProLiant servers powered by Arm Neoverse-based CPUs and Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card.
  • Compliance with O-RAN Alliance and 3GPP standards for carrier-grade quality

Follow Us

NEC and Partners Demonstrate Open vRAN and 5G Core UPF Using Arm-based CPUs
Japan's NEC Corporation has partnered with Arm, Qualcomm, Red Hat, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to successfully demonstrate the end-to-end operation of NEC's Open virtual Radio Access Network (vRAN) and 5G Core virtual User Plane Function (vUPF) products. This demonstration utilized HPE ProLiant servers powered by Arm Neoverse-based CPUs and the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card, with Red Hat OpenShift in conditions equivalent to a commercial environment, NEC announced on Wednesday.

Also Read: NEC Launches New User Plane Function Product for the Beyond 5G, 6G Era




Optimized Network Solution

According to NEC, this collaboration has resulted in a successfully integrated solution that showcased optimized performance and sustainability for 5G networks, with a focus on the total cost of ownership (TCO) and power efficiency for both edge and data centers.

NEC's Open vRAN and 5G Core vUPF products, deployed on the same server as the vCU, were demonstrated to be carrier-grade cloud-native applications, compliant with O-RAN Alliance and 3GPP standards.

Also Read: NEC Develops RAN Autonomous Optimisation Technology

Expanded Applications with Arm-Based Servers

"They support multiple servers and virtualization platforms and are highly flexible and scalable for a variety of network scenarios and configurations," NEC said. The use of Arm-based servers and the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card exemplifies the shift towards an open, multi-vendor landscape in network equipment.

"By successfully demonstrating call processing and packet communication in conditions equivalent to a commercial environment, the solution confirmed the potential to significantly reduce TCO for mobile networks."

Additionally, NEC's mobile virtualization software suites (Open vRAN and vUPF) demonstrated flexibility and portability across various servers and virtualization platforms, the company added.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

isnt MM wave even worse at signal penetration compared to the 3500mhz which is quite bad too? Indian telecom space…

Airtel Achieves Peak Speeds of 4.7 Gbps on mmWave for…

Shivraj Roy :

i have a bit of social anxiety

Vi eSIM Available for Prepaid Users Only in Limited Circles

Shivraj Roy :

i have a direct sight to a 5g cell tower and my home and my moms phone only gets peak…

Vi eSIM Available for Prepaid Users Only in Limited Circles

Shivraj Roy :

well good question now the thing is that ,i have an iPhone 11 which supports only 4g CA and i…

Vi eSIM Available for Prepaid Users Only in Limited Circles

TheAndroidFreak :

You can go to small shops anywhere in Mumbai. You will get it ported easily.

Vi eSIM Available for Prepaid Users Only in Limited Circles

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments