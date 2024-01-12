NEC Announces Completion of KLI Submarine Cable System for BSNL



NEC India, in collaboration with NEC Corporation, announced today the completion of the optical submarine cable system for BSNL, connecting Kochi and the Lakshadweep Islands in Southern India. The Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Cable (KLI), developed under the Government of India's Digital India Mission, ensures digital connectivity to the remote islands, boosting their economic and social life.

KLI Submarine Cable

Funded by the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) under the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, the project was executed by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and was recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Spanning approximately 1,870 kilometres, the system offers an initial capacity of 2x100 Gbps, expandable up to 1,600 Gbps per fibre pair. BSNL awarded this project to NEC India in September 2021, and the company completed the project ahead of schedule in June 2023.

The system connects Kochi, a major port city in India, with 11 Lakshadweep islands: Agatti, Andrott, Amini, Bangaram, Bitra, Chetlat, Kadmat, Kavaratti, Kiltan, Kelpeni, and Minicoy. The system reportedly provides enough bandwidth for voice and data connectivity.

Aalok Kumar, Corporate Officer and Senior VP - Head of the Global Smart City Business at NEC Corporation, and President and CEO of NEC Corporation India, said, "The successful completion of the KLI cable project, our second venture with BSNL, marks a pivotal moment in NEC's collaboration with the Government of India towards building a connected nation. This initiative not only puts Lakshadweep on the digital map but also galvanizes the socio-economic growth of the region."

CANI System

NEC said the KLI cable project follows the successful completion of an optical submarine cable system connecting Chennai, India, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in December 2020. Spanning approximately 2,300 km with 100 Gbps optical waves, the Chennai Andaman Nicobar Islands (CANI) Optical Fiber Cable Project connects Chennai to Port Blair and the islands of Havelock, Little Andaman (Hutbay), Car Nicobar, Kamorta, the Great Nicobar Islands, Long Island, and Rangat.