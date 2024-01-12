Stack Announces New 72 MW Data Centre Campus in Leesburg, Virginia



Stack Infrastructure announced its new 72 MW Leesburg data center campus in Loudoun County, Virginia, this week. The company says this addition brings its Northern Virginia portfolio to a total of 1.2 GW inbuilt or under development capacity across Loudoun and Prince William Counties. In a press release, Stack Infrastructure noted that this development further positions STACK to support the next evolution of rack densities in the world's premier data center market.

Expansion in Northern Virginia

Situated on 32 acres in Leesburg, the campus features a 48 MW building set to deliver in 2Q 2025, with a 24 MW building to follow soon after, all served by committed power from Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC). Stack says the site includes AI-ready capabilities built upon its proven, customisable design with diverse cooling solutions for high-density workloads.

"This latest announcement epitomises STACK's dedication to responsibly delivering scale," said Stack Americas. "At STACK, we're committed to delivering technological innovation while positively impacting the surrounding community to foster growth and cultivate a more economically rewarding future."

AI-Ready Capabilities

Back in December 2023, Stack Infrastructure announced the expansion of its flagship Prince William County data center campus, continuing its growth in Northern Virginia. At the time of the announcement, the company said, "In response to the growing demand for more capacity and in alignment with the rapid adoption of machine learning technologies, this AI-Ready development increases STACK's Northern Virginia data center portfolio to 1 GW across six campuses."

Expansive portfolio

Stack noted that it features an expansive portfolio of 2.5+ GW built or under development, along with an additional 4.0+ GW of planned and potential development across major data center markets worldwide.

"STACK Infrastructure's investment in Leesburg marks an exciting chapter in our mission to promote a thriving local economy," said Supervisor of Leesburg District. "Data centers in Loudoun County drive tax revenue, and STACK's investment will support our ability to continue investing in important community services."