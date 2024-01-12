Stack Announces New 72 MW Data Centre Campus in Leesburg, Virginia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Stack Infrastructure announces a new 72 MW data center in Loudoun County, Virginia, enhancing its Northern Virginia portfolio.

Highlights

  • 72 MW Leesburg campus adds to the 1.2 GW capacity in Northern Virginia.
  • Features a 48 MW building set to deliver in 2Q 2025 and a 24 MW building to follow.
  • AI-Ready capabilities with customizable design and diverse cooling solutions.

Follow Us

Stack Announces New 72 MW Data Centre Campus in Leesburg, Virginia
Stack Infrastructure announced its new 72 MW Leesburg data center campus in Loudoun County, Virginia, this week. The company says this addition brings its Northern Virginia portfolio to a total of 1.2 GW inbuilt or under development capacity across Loudoun and Prince William Counties. In a press release, Stack Infrastructure noted that this development further positions STACK to support the next evolution of rack densities in the world's premier data center market.

Also Read: Stack Infrastructure Opens First APAC Data Center in Melbourne, Australia




Expansion in Northern Virginia

Situated on 32 acres in Leesburg, the campus features a 48 MW building set to deliver in 2Q 2025, with a 24 MW building to follow soon after, all served by committed power from Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC). Stack says the site includes AI-ready capabilities built upon its proven, customisable design with diverse cooling solutions for high-density workloads.

"This latest announcement epitomises STACK's dedication to responsibly delivering scale," said Stack Americas. "At STACK, we're committed to delivering technological innovation while positively impacting the surrounding community to foster growth and cultivate a more economically rewarding future."

AI-Ready Capabilities

Back in December 2023, Stack Infrastructure announced the expansion of its flagship Prince William County data center campus, continuing its growth in Northern Virginia. At the time of the announcement, the company said, "In response to the growing demand for more capacity and in alignment with the rapid adoption of machine learning technologies, this AI-Ready development increases STACK's Northern Virginia data center portfolio to 1 GW across six campuses."

Also Read: Vantage Data Centers Raises USD 6.4 Billion Equity Investment for Expansion

Expansive portfolio

Stack noted that it features an expansive portfolio of 2.5+ GW built or under development, along with an additional 4.0+ GW of planned and potential development across major data center markets worldwide.

"STACK Infrastructure's investment in Leesburg marks an exciting chapter in our mission to promote a thriving local economy," said Supervisor of Leesburg District. "Data centers in Loudoun County drive tax revenue, and STACK's investment will support our ability to continue investing in important community services."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

Excitel has a problem with the people in charge of each area. Some areas in the same city get really…

Excitel Launches New Plan with OTT + Wi-Fi and LiveTV,…

rahul_yadav :

Excitel has a problem with the people in charge (Local Vendor) of each area. Some areas in the same city…

Excitel Launches New Plan with OTT + Wi-Fi and LiveTV,…

d5aqoep :

When is the lazy govt going to liberalize 6Ghz frequency for Wifi6e and Wifi7 use? Till then no point in…

Wi-Fi 7 Standard Receives Official Certification from Wi-Fi Alliance

rahul_yadav :

Those who have 5G phone with Jio Sim and get 5G Network majority of time should recharge with Value pack…

Gujarat is Completely 5G Enabled: Mukesh Ambani

rahul_yadav :

Those who have 5G phone with Jio Sim and get 5G Network majority of time should recharge with Value pack…

Gujarat is Completely 5G Enabled: Mukesh Ambani

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments