T.Loop Expands With Acquisition of Data Center in Stockholm



Swedish company T.Loop has announced the acquisition of a data center in central Stockholm, Sweden. The 800 sqm facility is set to undergo modernisation and transformation into a Data Energy Center by 2024. Additional information regarding the facility were not disclosed by the company. Following the opening of its first Data Energy Center in northern Stockholm in December 2023, T.Loop asserts that this acquisition will significantly expand its data capacity. Specialising in designing, building, and operating Data Energy Centers (DEC), T.Loop outlines the importance of acquiring existing data centers as a key element in its establishment strategy.

Energy Approach

T.Loop says, "We see great potential in this facility where we will be able to reuse the existing infrastructure and thus quickly offer the center's colocation services to our customers. At the same time, we also see good conditions for being able to recycle all the heat generated in the data center to heat the property in which it is located."

Formerly known as Therma Loop, T.Loop says it is bringing a new energy approach to data centers, or data energy centers as the company calls it. These centers are strategically positioned "on the edge" in buildings with heating requirements aligned with DEC excess heat.

Liquid-Based Cooling and Heat Recycling

T.Loop says its unique concept uses liquid-based cooling for servers, utilising residual heat to warm the data hall's location. This residual heat can also be directed to the district heating network. When acquiring older data centers, T.Loop prioritises reusing a significant proportion of the existing infrastructure to mitigate the data center's climate impact without compromising colocation service quality.

Circular Business Model

Addressing the climate impact, T.Loop says, "In a circular business model, it is important to maximise the use of resources at all levels. By establishing our Data Energy Centers in existing buildings and recovering residual heat, we have taken great strides in minimising our climate impact. But our ambition is higher than that, which means that we continuously develop our concept to ensure the smallest possible climate impact based on scope 1-3."

"For many of our customers, IT represents an increasing climate burden and we want to do our utmost to ensure that our customers can continue their digitisation and at the same time reduce their CO2 emissions," added T.Loop.