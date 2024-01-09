Indosat’s BDx Indonesia to Acquire Data Center Portfolio for IDR 2,625 Billion



Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) today announced that BDx Indonesia, a joint venture of Indosat, BDx Data Centers (BDx), and Lintasarta, has agreed to acquire a portfolio of carrier-neutral colocation and edge sites in key cities such as Jakarta, Surabaya, Batam, Medan, Makassar, Bandung, and Semarang. This includes ten sites connected to six domestic and five international subsea cables. To optimise its capital structure and facilitate rapid growth, BDx Indonesia secured debt from three major Indonesian banks: BCA, Bank Permata, and Bank Bukopin.

Expanded Partnership and Vision

According to the official release, this acquisition, valued at IDR 2,625 billion (USD 169 million), further expands the partnership between Indosat and BDx, initiated in 2022, with a shared vision of advancing Indonesia's digital infrastructure. The collaboration aims to create a sustainable and innovative data center ecosystem beyond traditional telecom services.

Interconnected Ecosystem Development

BDx Indonesia, in building an interconnected ecosystem across its network of data centers, plans to enable seamless interconnection between enterprises, cloud providers, content delivery networks, and digital finance companies. The development includes Internet Exchanges (IXs), cloud onramps, and private interconnects involving multiple telco providers, fostering digitalisation enablement across Indonesia.

Digital Infrastructure Empowerment

The acquisition aligns with BDx Indonesia's substantial investments in expanding digital infrastructure to cater to hybrid workloads in critical Indonesian cities. The focus is on creating meaningful employment, offering education to local communities, and driving the digital economy, particularly in rural areas to foster financial inclusion and wealth creation.

Post-Transaction Expansion and Upgrades

Post-acquisition, BDx Indonesia plans to expand and upgrade its existing data centers, providing significant opportunities for enterprises, cloud providers, and content delivery networks to deploy critical workloads closer to the network edge.

"BDx Indonesia has already significantly expanded and upgraded four data centers in Jakarta and West Java transferred in 2022, with one site already ready for high-density AI workloads powered by green hydropower and equipped with sustainable liquid cooling technology," said the official release.

IT Capacity and Hyperscale Campuses

Indosat said, post transaction, BDx Indonesia will boast a total IT capacity of 150 MW+ across ten operating carrier-neutral colocation facilities in major cities, a new 15 MW facility near Jakarta, expected to be ready for service by Q4 2024, and a 100 MW hyper scale campus at Suryacipta, East Jakarta. The carrier-neutral edge sites in all main islands of Indonesia will adhere to eco-friendly design specifications, contributing to the digitalisation of a significant portion of the population.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said: "This transaction underscores our dedication to building a sustainable business and propelling Indosat's evolution from Telco to TechCo. Collaborating with BDx Indonesia not only enhances our customer service but also reinforces our commitment to connecting and empowering every Indonesian. Crucially, aligning our strategic goals will enable Indosat and BDx Indonesia to elevate the nation's technological landscape," Vikram added.

Mayank Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer of BDx, said: "This acquisition is a testament to BDx Indonesia's commitment to the country's digital future. It is also an endorsement of the technical and operational capabilities of BDx that provided the confidence to our partner to sell their entire portfolio of data center and edge sites to us. We are the foremost carrier-neutral data center provider in the country and, with the expanded portfolio, are set to emerge as Indonesia’s preferred partner for digitalisation."

As data centers become catalysts for digital economic growth, Indosat and BDx Indonesia are combining their expertise to deliver sustainable and innovative solutions beyond traditional telecom services, the official release noted.