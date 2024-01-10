Jio is Offering Extra Data with These Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering customers bonus data with select prepaid plans. The plans that we are talking about all come with 3GB of daily data. These plans, even though are expensive, can be of good value for the people. Jio's Rs 399 and Rs 219 plans are offering users extra data. With the Rs 399 plan, Jio is offering Rs 61 worth of data for free while with the Rs 219 plan, customers are getting Rs 25 worth of data for free. Let's take a look at these two plans.









Jio Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. Along with this, customers get 6GB of bonus data. If you go to the data vouchers section of the telco, you will find that the Rs 61 plan comes with 6GB of data. This is being offered to the customers at no additional cost for the time being. The additional benefits are JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. It is worth noting that customers also get truly unlimited 5G data with the plan. The service validity of this plan is 28 days only.

Jio Rs 219 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 219 prepaid plan from Jio comes with 14 days of service validity. This plan also offers 3GB of daily data to the customers. Along with that, there's unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There's 2GB of bonus data worth Rs 25 included with the recharge. The additional benefits are the same as what you get with the Rs 399 plan - JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and unlimited 5G data offer.

These are the two prepaid plans from Jio that are currently giving bonus data to the customers. However, if you are already under the 5G coverage and own a 5G phone, then you can just take advantage of the unlimited 5G data offer from the telco.