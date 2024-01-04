Jio’s Rs 148 Plan offers 12 OTT Benefits

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, offers customers a Rs 148 plan with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. This is in comparison to the Rs 149 plan from Airtel that is offered to customers with an Xstream Play subscription. The Rs 148 plan from Jio comes with 12 OTT benefits. This includes some of the major platforms such as JioCinema Premium and SonyLIV. If you are looking for an affordable OTT bundled prepaid plan, well, then the Rs 148 from Jio could be a great option. Let's check out the benefits that this plan offers to customers.









Reliance Jio Rs 148 Plan Benefits

The Rs 148 plan from Jio is a newly introduced plan that comes with JioTV Premium. The JioTV Premium is a new extension to the already existing JioTV platform. With the JioTV Premium, customers can access content from several OTT platforms under a single login. Note that the JioCinema Premium content will be available on the platform of JioCinema only.

The Rs 148 plan comes with 10GB of data. This is a data voucher and it comes with a validity of 28 days. You need to have an active prepaid plan of the telco before you purchase this one. The JioTV Premium offered with the plan also comes for 28 days only. Let's check out the OTT platforms that you get with the plan.

SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, EPIC On, and Hoichoi are the platforms that you get with the plan. The coupon for JioCinema Premium will be given to the customer via the MyJio app. It will be available under the vouchers section once the user logs in with his/her registered Jio number.

After the consumption of 10GB of high-speed data, the speed with the plan reduces to 64 Kbps.