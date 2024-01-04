Check Out These 5 Family-Friendly Comedies to Stream on OTT

Reported by Yashika Goel

Do you want to binge-watch some family-friendly comedies? Here are a few for you to choose from. You'll surely laugh heartily at their realistic and humorous plots.

Highlights

  • Yeh Meri Family: 90s nostalgia trip with a quirky Indian fam.
  • Family Guy: Dark humor Griffin fam for mature comedy lovers.
  • Gullak: Small-town Indian laughs with the warm and wacky Mishras.

Over its 11 seasons, the 2009 sitcom "Modern Family" kept us chuckling. Not only was the humorous plot and the mistakes made within the family relatable, but it was also entertaining to watch. The plot focused on a family and its extensions, where drama, insanity, and everything pertaining to all age groups were depicted.

If you were a fan of "Modern Family," you can binge-watch these five additional family-friendly comedies on OTT platforms.

Yeh Meri Family

The web series "Yeh Meri Family" tells the tale of a family consisting of three children and their parents, and it will undoubtedly make you feel nostalgic. The 90s are the setting for this series, which will make you nostalgic. Everything about it, from the settings to the happenings, will bring back memories of your early years spent with your parents.

Where to watch: Amazon Mini Tv

Family Guy

It is imperative that you watch "Family Guy" if you like dark, mature humor. The youngest boy in this animated series, who is still a newborn, has a wicked mind. The show centers on a family of five. They will make you laugh uncontrollably with their absurd antics and impeccable comedic timing.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Gullak

Set in the alleys of a tiny town in Madhya Pradesh, "Gullak" is a web series with a relatable plot for any Indian middle-class household. The series catches the little yet priceless moments that happen in a household. Join the Mishra family in laughter as you watch the series.

Where to watch: Sony Liv

Schitt's Creek

An employee of the father makes a single error that causes an affluent family of four to lose everything. The family was reduced to nothing but rags at the end of the night. All that remained of them was Schitt's Creek, a little settlement that belonged to the father. Observe their journey as they recover and grow in the unsettling town.

Where to watch: Netflix

Malcolm In the Middle

"Malcolm in the Middle" is a sitcom that centers on Malcolm's life, where he and his flawed family must deal. Living in a lower-middle-class family, he experiences his fair share of family problems. Observe his experiences and journey as he goes about his daily life.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

