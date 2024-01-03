Top Fantasy Television Series of 2023 to Stream on OTT



We're taking a look back at some of the best fantasy television programs of the last year as we start a new one. These shows tell tales of fantastical animals, grand adventures, and the never-ending conflict between good and evil. Explore the world of the extraordinary with this selection; every program offers an engrossing journey into the fanciful unknown.

Also Read: Top Four K-Drama Expectations for the 2024 Lineup









Star Wars: Ahsoka (2023- )

"Star Wars: Ahsoka" explores the adventures of the powerful Force user Ahsoka Tano in a galaxy far, far away. Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka, a character who travels through a post-Empire world, facing off against Sith relics and discovering her fate. The series is replete with supernatural encounters, lightsaber fights, and the never-ending conflict between good and evil.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Wheel of Time (2021- )

An epic fantasy series called "The Wheel of Time" is based on the best-selling books by Robert Jordan. It centers on Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), who mentors a group of young people who have the power to influence history, in a vast, chaotic planet. The show tells a sophisticated story that delves into themes of prophecy, power, and the conflict between light and shadow.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Top Disney+ Hotstar Documentaries of 2023

Good Omens (2019-)

The Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel served as the inspiration for the whimsical fantasy television series "Good Omens." Michael Sheen plays an angel, and David Tennant plays a demon; the unlikely pair gets together to stop the impending catastrophe. The comedy, full of wit, humor, and unusual friendship, examines issues of humanity, friendship, and the holy in a lighthearted and fun way.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Best Shows of 2023 on Apple TV+

The Witcher (2019- )

Drawing from the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski, "The Witcher" immerses you in an eerie and captivating universe. Starring as a mutant monster hunter navigating a morally dubious universe is Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. The show tells a captivating tale of magic, political intrigue, and the never-ending conflict between monsters and humans as destinies collide. It is a fantasy drama with a multifaceted, interrelated plot.

Where to watch: Netflix