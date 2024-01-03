vodafone idea most affordable plan in 2024

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator, offers the most affordable prepaid plan amongst the private telecom operators. Jio's most affordable plan costs Rs 149 while Airtel's costs Rs 155. However, Vi's most affordable prepaid plan costs Rs 99 only. Even though Vi still offers the Rs 99 plan and its competitors don't, the telco has reduced the benefits. So indirectly it has hiked the tariff by reducing the benefits of the plan. Let's take a look at the most affordable prepaid plan from Vi in 2024.









Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Prepaid Plan Explained in Detail for 2024

If you are lucky, then the Rs 99 from Vodafone Idea is available in your telecom circle. In some circles, the telco has removed it completely. Also, in some circles like Haryana, the service validity of the Rs 99 plan has been reduced to 7 days. But in other circles such as Mumbai, it is 15 days. Depending on the circle you live in, you will either get or not get the Rs 99 plan for recharge and also, the service validity may not be the same as the other circle, so this you need to keep in mind while recharging.

The data benefits of the plan remain the same. Whether it is available for 7 days or 15 days, the data bundled with the plan is 200MB only. But the talktime with the plan where the validity is 7 days is Rs 30 and where the validity is 15 days is Rs 99. Earlier, the same plan used to come with a service validity of 28 days.

Calls with this plan are charged at 2.5 paise per second. Even though outgoing SMS is not allowed with the plan, users can always send SMS to 1900 for porting requests at standard SMS charges.