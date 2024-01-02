Penta Infra Acquires KPN Data Center in Amsterdam



European edge data center provider Penta Infra has acquired a KPN data center in Amsterdam, Netherlands. In an official statement, the company announced the acquisition of the KPN data center in Haarlem, previously utilized for hosting and data center services, and currently limited in its use. This acquisition of the carrier and cloud-neutral KPN data center reportedly expands Penta Infra's presence in the metropolitan region of Amsterdam and will extend its footprint in the Dutch market.

Also Read: Penta Infra Starts Construction of 4.4 MW Data Center in Hamburg









Strategic Expansion

This expansion is part of Penta Infra's long-term strategy to broaden its pan-European portfolio of edge and core data centers. Penta Infra currently owns and operates a portfolio of 11 data centers in Germany, France, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Strengthening Presence in Amsterdam

Commenting on the acquisition, Penta Infra said, "We are thrilled to announce the latest addition to the Penta Infra family with the acquisition of our new state-of-the-art data center facility in the metropolitan region of Amsterdam. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for us, further solidifying our position as a leading player in the data center industry."

"With this expansion, we are poised to meet the growing demands of our clients for secure, high-performance data solutions. We look forward to leveraging the incredible potential of this facility and delivering exceptional services to our valued partners and customers worldwide," added Penta Infra.

"KPN will remain a tenant in the location to ensure continuity for their network division while Penta Infra redevelops the other rooms into state-of-the-art IT rooms for colocation customers," said the company.

Also Read: Involta Acquires Data Center and Land in Wisconsin for 20 MW Campus

Pan-European Portfolio Growth

Photon Capital commented, "Photon Capital is proud to witness another milestone in our portfolio company, Penta Infra. The acquisition of this new data center fits well with the long term strategy of the company and complements their existing portfolio. We will continue to look for add-on acquisitions in the European market, like this one, to accelerate the growth of Penta Infra."