Penta Infra Acquires KPN Data Center in Amsterdam

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

European data center provider Penta Infra has strengthened its position in the Dutch market by acquiring the KPN data center in Haarlem.

Highlights

  • Penta Infra's move to acquire KPN data center in Haarlem.
  • Expansion consolidates Penta Infra's role as a major player in the data center industry.
  • Focus on meeting growing client demands for secure, high-performance data solutions.

Follow Us

Penta Infra Acquires KPN Data Center in Amsterdam
European edge data center provider Penta Infra has acquired a KPN data center in Amsterdam, Netherlands. In an official statement, the company announced the acquisition of the KPN data center in Haarlem, previously utilized for hosting and data center services, and currently limited in its use. This acquisition of the carrier and cloud-neutral KPN data center reportedly expands Penta Infra's presence in the metropolitan region of Amsterdam and will extend its footprint in the Dutch market.

Also Read: Penta Infra Starts Construction of 4.4 MW Data Center in Hamburg




Strategic Expansion

This expansion is part of Penta Infra's long-term strategy to broaden its pan-European portfolio of edge and core data centers. Penta Infra currently owns and operates a portfolio of 11 data centers in Germany, France, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Strengthening Presence in Amsterdam

Commenting on the acquisition, Penta Infra said, "We are thrilled to announce the latest addition to the Penta Infra family with the acquisition of our new state-of-the-art data center facility in the metropolitan region of Amsterdam. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for us, further solidifying our position as a leading player in the data center industry."

"With this expansion, we are poised to meet the growing demands of our clients for secure, high-performance data solutions. We look forward to leveraging the incredible potential of this facility and delivering exceptional services to our valued partners and customers worldwide," added Penta Infra.

"KPN will remain a tenant in the location to ensure continuity for their network division while Penta Infra redevelops the other rooms into state-of-the-art IT rooms for colocation customers," said the company.

Also Read: Involta Acquires Data Center and Land in Wisconsin for 20 MW Campus

Pan-European Portfolio Growth

Photon Capital commented, "Photon Capital is proud to witness another milestone in our portfolio company, Penta Infra. The acquisition of this new data center fits well with the long term strategy of the company and complements their existing portfolio. We will continue to look for add-on acquisitions in the European market, like this one, to accelerate the growth of Penta Infra."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Buy on rumors and sell on news is what old school investors and traders do. All the rumors are spread…

Vodafone Idea Gives Clarification About Talks with Elon Musk

shivraj roy :

Happy new year team telecomtalk happy new year to all the telecom nerds reading this website

India Welcomes 2024, Anticipating Transformation the New Telecom Act Brings

Koji :

I’m really happy to see India climb those speedtest charts Just 5 years ago we were the lowest ranking nations…

Top Highlights of 2023 for Indian Telecom Sector

. :

starlink deal with vi is the reason , Its a good hope for Vi, mild risk may be profitable

Vodafone Idea Rings in New Year with Sweet Goodbye to…

. :

Musk entered the chat

Vodafone Idea Rings in New Year with Sweet Goodbye to…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments