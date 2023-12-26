Vi MiFi Plans Start at Rs 399 Per Month: Features to Check Out

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has a portable Wi-Fi device called Vi MiFi. It is a portable Wi-Fi router aimed to help people with accessing connectivity on several devices on the go. While your smartphone can be turned into a hotspot easily, it's always better to have this product as it doesn't consume your phone's battery and also gives reliable speeds. Vi MiFi is available for customers throughout the country and can be ordered online or purchased through a physical retail outlet of the company. Let's take a look at what its features are and what plans you get to recharge the product with.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Adds Maldives to International Roaming Countries List

Vi MiFi Plans and Features

There are only two Vi MiFi plans available for customers. These two plans cost Rs 399 and Rs 499 per month. With the Rs 399 plan, users get 50GB of data while with the Rs 499 plan, users get 90GB of data. Both plans give you 200GB of data rollover and for each GB of additional data over the limit provided by the plan will be charged at Rs 20.

But the portable Wi-Fi router bundled with the plan is not for free. You have to pay a one-time fee of Rs 2000 at the delivery or the collection of the device.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep 2023

The Vi MiFi device provided to the customer can connect up to 10 devices at the same time. Its battery life is of 6 hours. The actual battery life could vary depending on the use. The Vi MiFi is said to deliver up to 150 Mbps of super-fast data speeds, but it would not likely be available for you as the product latches to the telco's 4G networks, which don't deliver such speeds in any part of the country.

Vi MiFi also has data packs starting at Rs 100 for 20GB and Rs 200 for 50GB.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

