Must-Watch Hollywood Christmas TV Episodes to Feel the Spirit of the Season



It's the holiday season—an ideal opportunity to cuddle up by the fire and watch some classic Christmas TV shows. Consider watching these TV shows that feature seasonal tales if you're in the mood for something with a festive vibe. There are many to pick from, whether your preference is for humor, touching scenes, or moving stories. It's up to you to decide; judge the mood, choose one or more episodes, press play, and lose yourself in the spirit of the season.

Also Read: 9 Best Christmas Movies to Binge-Watch This Holiday Season

Friends

A decade of Thanksgiving and Christmas episodes of "Friends" has been given to us, but season eight is particularly noteworthy. Every Christmas episode from 'Friends' is worth seeing again, whether it's Ross wearing the Holiday Armadillo costume, Ross and Monica's famous "Routine" dance, or Phoebe's hilarious time spent helping for the Salvation Army.

List of Friends Christmas episodes:

Phoebe’s Father (Season 2, Episode 9)

Rachel Quits (Season 3, Episode 10)

The Girl from Poughkeepsie (Season 4, Episode 10)

The Inappropriate Sister (Season 5, Episode 10)

The Routine (Season 6, Episode 10)

The Holiday Armadillo (Season 7, Episode 10)

Creepy Holiday Card (Season 8, Episode 11)

Christmas in Tulsa (Season 9, Episode 10)

Where to watch: Netflix

Also Read: Top K-Dramas to Stream on Netflix for a Merry Christmas Marathon

Ted Lasso - Season 2, Episode 4

Despite being broadcast in the middle of July, this episode is full of joyous Christmas spirit and clever allusions to the now-iconic 2003 movie 'Love Actually.' Watchers in this episode are also treated to a performance of the renowned holiday classic, "Christmas," by the amazing Hannah Waddingham.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

New Girl - Season 6, Episode 10

She aspires to a perfect Secret Santa gathering in the loft, in true Zooey Deschanel style as Jessica Day. This turns out to be wishful thinking, though, particularly given the erratic personalities of the loft group. Lamorne Morris's character Winston is already enthralled with his present for Cece, played by Hannah Simone. Reagan, portrayed by Megan Fox, pays Nick, portrayed by Jake Johnson, an unexpected visit, further exacerbating the pandemonium. Nick realizes in the middle of the chaos of the holidays that Jess deserves a very special Christmas.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Bear - Season 2, Episode 6

Although one would expect Christmas episodes to be joyful and enjoyable, fans of "The Bear" immediately find that, although there are humorous moments, the show deviates from the conventional festive tone. The Christmas meal with the Berzattos, an Italian-American family renowned for their joy, is the focal point of this episode. But as the celebrations progress, tensions build, and Jamie Lee Curtis's scene-stealing performance as Donna, the matriarch, unravels. It's one of the more realistic representations of family get-togethers around the holidays, perhaps with a little more drama, and it may resonate with a lot of people.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Also Read: Best Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix This Holiday Season

Community - Season 2, Episode 11

Dan Harmon is the creator and writer of this TV series, which is renowned for its wit and references to a wide range of pop culture. In this episode, a character imagines their companions in a claymation world, drawing inspiration from Christmas claymation specials and sharing a narrative akin to The Polar Express. A claymation of John Oliver, group therapy, and Christmas pterodactyls abound in this adventure, which has everything you could possibly desire from a holiday television program.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv