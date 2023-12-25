9 Best Christmas Movies to Binge-Watch This Holiday Season



The Christmas spirit is in the air! We've meticulously compiled a list of the top Christmas movies for you to binge-watch this year. Even though there are numerous stories and movies to choose from, why wait? Put on a feel-good Christmas movie that will cheer you up, and curl up under your cozy covers with a cup of hot cocoa.

The Grinch

The Grinch becomes more and more irritated with the Whoville village's constant cheerful spirit. So, he gets together with his dog to be a spoilsport and sabotage the holiday joy. Cameron Seely and Benedict Cumberbatch play key roles, and Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney are the directors.

OTT Platform: Netflix

A Christmas Carol (2009)

An animated adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved tale about a Victorian-era miser guided on a quest for self-redemption by enigmatic Christmas apparitions. This film's incredible storytelling will undoubtedly make you feel like it's Christmas.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Home Alone

Without watching the Home Alone movie, is Christmas even Christmas? Easily one of the greatest Christmas films ever made, it makes you laugh a lot and makes you feel very festive. A little child, eight years old, is inadvertently abandoned as his family departs for France. He is initially content with his position of authority, but he fights back like no other when burglars attempt to enter his house.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Polar Express

Another excellent Christmas film that you should not miss is The Polar Express. The narrative revolves around a little child who takes a train and sets out on an amazing quest to meet Santa Claus at the North Pole. His path becomes unforgettable as he meets unique individuals, and his life changes as a result. Tom Hanks plays the lead role in Robert Zemeckis' film.

OTT Platform: YouTube

The Holiday

Lead actors Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Jude Law feature in Nancy Meyers' smash romantic holiday drama. For the holidays, two girls from different nations exchange residences in an attempt to escape their relationship problems. However, when they meet and fall in love with two local guys, their lives take an unexpected turn for the better.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube.

The Santa Claus

The Santa Claus movie franchise is a delightful comic journey that whisks audiences away. Unknowingly agreeing to become the future Santa Claus, a middle-aged guy helps the genuine Santa Claus through a Christmas problem. Now, in addition to trying to protect his secret, he has to cope with a suspicious ex-wife.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Last Christmas

This romantic Christmas film is directed by Paul Feig and stars Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke in key roles. An ambitious singer who works as an elf in Central London is influenced by ambivalence. But when she meets a young, carefree man, she begins to see things differently.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Christmas Chronicles

Kurt Russell and Darby Camp play key characters in this Clay Kaytis-directed Christmas comic adventure movie. Two siblings devise a plan to kidnap Santa Claus on Christmas Eve in this tale. The children team up with a rather cheery Saint Nick and his devoted elves when the scheme goes astray in an attempt to salvage the holiday before it's too late.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Klaus

A postman is dispatched to a frigid village in the North after demonstrating that he is the worst student at the academy. There, he meets Klaus, a reclusive toymaker. Even in a freezing, distant region, one small act of compassion always inspires another. Their gifts bring a sleigh full of festive customs and dissolve a long-standing rivalry.

OTT Platform: Netflix