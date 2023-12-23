5 Christmas Movies to Watch on OTT Platforms This Holiday Season



This Christmas, grab a cup of cocoa and settle in to watch the magic of Christmas come to life on your screens. The newest content available on over-the-top (OTT) platforms promises to take you on whimsical adventures, entwined love stories, and wintry vistas. Your beloved streaming services are putting on a sleighful of festive cheer as the holiday season draws near. Here's a glimpse at the cinematic jewels that promise to warm your winter nights.

Netflix

Christmas As Usual - Nordic Noel with a Twist

This film, directed by Petter Holmsen and starring Ida Ursin-Holm, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, and Kanan Gill, was released on Netflix on December 6. This romantic comedy, set in the icy embrace of Norway, tells a charming tale as Thea invites her Indian boyfriend home for a traditional Norwegian Christmas. Anticipate a delightfully chaotic reversal of customs, making this a joyous gift for audiences everywhere.

YOH Christmas - Love Under the South African Stars

Netflix began premiering the film, created by Johnny Barbuzano, Tiffany Barbuzano, and Morishe Matlejoane and starring Katlego Lebogang, on December 15. The television series YOH Christmas serves as South Africa's Christmas canvas. Follow Thando, a successful lady who is struggling with the one thing she can't seem to get right: finding love. A humorous adventure navigating a dwindling dating pool and defying social standards ensues from a search for a Christmas date.

Best. Christmas. Ever! - Unwrapping Imperfections

The joyful movie Best. Christmas. Ever! available on Netflix from November 16. It chronicles Jackie's life as her conceited Christmas mailings collide with reality as longtime pal Charlotte pulls off the front. A turn of events forces them to reconcile shattered traditions and find the true meaning of Christmas, weaving their lives together. An imperfect diversion in the quest for perfection weaves a story of hope and healing.

Prime Video

Candy Cane Lane - PrimeVideo's Whimsical Decorating Duel

This Reginald Hudlin-directed film, starring Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jillian Bell, was released on PrimeVideo on December 1st, 2023. Enter the wacky world of competitive Christmas decoration, where an elf's alluring spell and a man's determination meet. Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross star in this holiday comedy, which challenges the town's sanity as unexpected havoc unfolds when the 12 days of Christmas come to life.

Disney+

Dashing Through The Snow - Ludacris Leads a Heartwarming Adventure

This film, starring Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery, Kevin Hart, and Madison Skye, debuted on Disney Plus on November 17. Starring with Ludacris is Eddie, a single father, and his daughter on a fantastical Christmas Eve journey. Meet Santa Claus and set off on an excursion that could potentially melt Eddie's frigid sentiments regarding the occasion. With co-stars Teyonah Parris and Oscar Nunez, join in on the love and fun.

Allow these over-the-top cinematic masterpieces to be your festive companions this holiday season, bringing joy, love, and a dash of magic to your festivities. Open the presents, relish the time, and allow the Christmas spirit to fill your screens.