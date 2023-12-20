Best Christmas Films to Watch on Amazon Prime Video



Experience the splendour of the holiday season by watching our carefully curated collection of Christmas films on Amazon Prime Video. Discover a world of endearing classics, captivating animations, and joyful comedies, all conveniently available at your fingertips. Everyone is sure to have a joyful time with Amazon Prime Video, bringing the holiday spirit to your screen.

Let the Christmas streaming marathon begin, with beloved favourites as well as undiscovered gems!

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

The heartwarming tale of George Bailey, a kind man who faces hopelessness on Christmas Eve, is told in "It's a Wonderful Life." George, facing financial ruin and suicidal thoughts, receives a visit from an angel who highlights the significant influence he has had on the lives of others. Frank Capra's timeless masterpiece honors the resilience of the human spirit and the transforming influence of love, religion, and community.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

A hilarious comedy rollercoaster, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" chronicles Clark Griswold's frantic attempts to plan the ideal family Christmas. The holidays become a comical catastrophe full of mischievous family, extravagant decor, and amusing snowball accidents. This classic is a laugh-out-loud celebration of the chaos and joy that often accompany the holiday season, thanks to Chevy Chase's legendary portrayal of Clark and the Griswold family's festive misadventures.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, Jack Skellington, encounters Christmas Town and is enthralled with the holiday's allure in Tim Burton's darkly fascinating stop-motion classic, "The Nightmare Before Christmas." The movie is a unique and enchanting story that combines the festive spirit of Christmas with the spooky appeal of Halloween, all brought together with charming characters, mesmerizing animation, and a captivating soundtrack.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical (2020)

The beloved story is given a lively animated makeover in "Dr. Seuss's The Grinch Musical," which centers on the green-grumpy Grinch and his desire to steal Christmas from the happy Whos of Whoville. The spirit of the season and an unexpected act of goodwill work their magic as he conjures up a cunning scheme. Narrated by Pharrell Williams, it gives a heartfelt twist to the classic Dr. Seuss tale.

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

"Candy Cane Lane" chronicles the adventurous travels of Lucy, a passionate baker from a little hamlet in New England. Lucy organizes her neighbors to protect Candy Cane Lane's seasonal customs from corporate takeover when her quaint neighborhood is in danger. This charming video is a beautiful celebration of community, resilience, and the Christmas spirit, full of heart, humor, and seasonal magic.