10 New Web Series on OTT to Spice up Your Weekend



As the winter chill sets in, and you find yourself yearning for cozy evenings indoors, we've got your entertainment sorted with a curated list of web series released on various OTT platforms this week. Ranging from heartwarming romantic comedies to gripping thriller dramas, these shows promise to make your weekends delightful. Take a look at what's in store and get ready for a fun-filled binge-watching experience!

Also Read: Recent OTT Films to Keep You Entertained for the Weekend

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

The narrative of Queen Elizabeth II and the events that influenced her reign is presented in the fictitious portrayal of the British Royal family, Crown. When the show debuted in 2016, the public reacted favorably to it. November 16, 2023, saw the publication of the first installment of the last season. The life of Princess Diana is the major subject of the four episodes.

Release date: December 14, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Vyooham

The principal actors in this Telugu thriller action web series are Sai Sushanth Reddy and Preeti Asrani. The story revolves around a police officer who is trying to get justice in a serious case. Suspense is increased by a convoluted cast of suspects who reveal a riddle that pushes the cop to explore his troubled history.

Release date: December 14, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dehati Ladke

A college student's life is transformed in this endearing drama as he relocates from his small town to a large metropolis. He encounters genuine life adversities, independence, friendship, and his first love. Shine Pandey, Aasif Khan, and Kusha Kapila play the key parts in this love romance.

Release date: December 15, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Mini Tv

Also Read: Top Five SonyLIV Original Series for 2023

I'm Mature - Season 3

This romantic comedy drama tells the tale of a school gang that has returned from a trip. They address the typical highs and lows of adolescence, such as heartbreak, first loves, and friendships. Omkar Kulkarni, Rashmi Agdekar, and Chinmay Chandraunushuh play the key parts in the drama.

Release date: December 15, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

First Act

First Act is a reality TV show in Hindi that follows young performers as they start their careers. Can they survive in the competitive world of Hindi cinema and television? Director Deepa Bhatia oversees the first documentary series.

Release date: December 15, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Freelancer: Conclusion

The Freelancer is based on the book "A Ticket To Syria," in which "The Freelancer," an ex-cop turned mercenary, takes on the difficult task of saving a newlywed girl who is imprisoned in a war-torn Syria against the backdrop of escalating ISIS terrorism. In this action-packed drama, directed by Bhav Dhulia, the main cast includes Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, and Kashmira Pardesi.

Release date: December 15, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Reacher: Season 2

A retired military police officer is detained for a murder he did not commit in the action-adventure drama series. He stumbles into a lethal plot involving dishonest law enforcement officials, dubious business associates, and cunning politicians. In the drama, Chris Webster, Malcolm Goodwin, and Alan Ritchson play the key parts.

Release date: December 15, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: The Archies to Scoop: A Glimpse into Netflix’s Top 2023 Releases

Yoh! Christmas

A thirty-year-old single woman is the subject of this comedy-drama television series. In order to get away from the pressure, she tells her family lies about having a lover. She now has a full week to bring one home for the holidays. Is she capable of it?

Release date: December 15, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Deaths Game

This Korean Sci-Fi Fantasy series is directed by Ha Byung-hoon and stars Seo In-huk, Park So-dam, and Go Youn-jung in the key roles. In this reincarnation drama, the main character, on the verge of going to hell, must cycle through twelve different life and twelve different deaths. Part 1 of the series was released on December 15, 2023, while Part 2 is slated for publication on January 5, 2024. The series is broken into two parts.

Release date: December 15, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: 7 Engaging Korean Dramas Available on OTT in December 2023

Carol & the end of the world

This short comic cartoon series shows a mystery planet speeding towards Earth, with the end of humankind in sight. A woman who finds it difficult to accept end-time chaos looks for purpose in her final months on the planet during this time.

Release date: December 15, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Get ready to immerse yourself in these captivating stories and make your December weekends unforgettable!