Recent OTT Films to Keep You Entertained for the Weekend

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

From thought-provoking documentaries to rib-tickling comedies and heartwarming family dramas, there's something brewing for everyone this weekend. So, grab your popcorn, snuggle up, and let's dive into the highlights.

Highlights

  • Unravel the mystery of John Chau's mission in The Mission on Disney+ Hotstar.
  • Laugh along with the fictional escapades of a notorious thief in Japan on Netflix.
  • Cheer Fathima's journey to becoming a football pundit in Sesham Mike-il Fathima on Netflix.

Follow Us

Recent OTT Films to Keep You Entertained for the Weekend
December is entering a new week, and the entertainment industry appears to be thriving. Everything is covered, from gripping criminal thrillers to enjoyable family dramas. This weekend, unwind with a warm cup of hot chocolate and watch one of the fun films being released on OTT throughout the week of December.

Also Read: Top Five SonyLIV Original Series for 2023

Check out the trailers for these films to help you decide which one to watch.

The Mission

"The Mission" is an English documentary film by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine. The film narrates the tale of John Chau, a 26-year-old American missionary murdered while trying to establish communication with an Indigenous tribe off the coast of India—one of the last isolated societies on Earth.

Release date: December 11, 2023
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Japan

Directed by Raju Murugan, this Tamil comedy-drama stars Karthi and Anu Emmanuel. The movie narrates a fictitious account of the incidents involving the infamous thief Tiruvarur Murugan, who took part in a major jewelry store heist.

Release date: December 11, 2023
OTT Platform: Netflix

Also Read: The Archies to Scoop: A Glimpse into Netflix’s Top 2023 Releases

Sesham Mike-il Fathima

This Malayalam comic act focuses on Fathima and her motivational journey to become a football pundit. Femina George and Kalyani Priyadarshan play key roles in Manu C. Kumar's film. With an 8.8/10 rating on IMDB, the film is highly recommended for this weekend's OTT viewing.

Release date: December 15, 2023
OTT Platform: Netflix

One Piece film Red

For anime enthusiasts this weekend, "One Piece film Red" features the most adored singer in the world, Uta. Her voice, described as "otherworldly," takes center stage as she hides her true identity during her first public appearance at a live concert.

Release date: December 15, 2023
OTT Platform: Netflix

Also Read: 7 Engaging Korean Dramas Available on OTT in December 2023

Falimy

A dysfunctional family is the subject of this Malayalam family drama. Their aging grandfather disappears while they are traveling to a spiritual sanctuary. Basil Joseph and Manju Pillai play the main roles in Nithish Sahadev's film.

Release date: December 18, 2023
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Explore the collection on respective OTT platforms and make the most of your holiday movie marathon.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

One theory Maybe they are delaying it purposely and would release 5G plans after the last lok sabha elections take…

Reliance Jio Launches JioTV Premium Plans Starting at Rs 398…

Rupesh :

The rumors of BSNL being sold to Tata like Air India went to them, after election is gaining momentum. So…

BSNL will Remove this Affordable Broadband Plan on Feb 3

Rupesh :

I think they will as their claim of achieving blanket 5G coverage till Dec 2023 still has blank spots means…

Reliance Jio Launches JioTV Premium Plans Starting at Rs 398…

Faraz :

I wonder if they will continue unlimited 5G till March. As it's already December and no sign of 5G tarrif…

Reliance Jio Launches JioTV Premium Plans Starting at Rs 398…

shivraj roy :

But why? It has been proven since forever that Mobile frequencies don’t interfere with Aircraft Radio communications still DGCA acts…

5G in Indian Airports: Telcos Propose a Low Powered Radio,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments