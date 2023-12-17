Recent OTT Films to Keep You Entertained for the Weekend



December is entering a new week, and the entertainment industry appears to be thriving. Everything is covered, from gripping criminal thrillers to enjoyable family dramas. This weekend, unwind with a warm cup of hot chocolate and watch one of the fun films being released on OTT throughout the week of December.

Check out the trailers for these films to help you decide which one to watch.

The Mission

"The Mission" is an English documentary film by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine. The film narrates the tale of John Chau, a 26-year-old American missionary murdered while trying to establish communication with an Indigenous tribe off the coast of India—one of the last isolated societies on Earth.

Release date: December 11, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Japan

Directed by Raju Murugan, this Tamil comedy-drama stars Karthi and Anu Emmanuel. The movie narrates a fictitious account of the incidents involving the infamous thief Tiruvarur Murugan, who took part in a major jewelry store heist.

Release date: December 11, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Sesham Mike-il Fathima

This Malayalam comic act focuses on Fathima and her motivational journey to become a football pundit. Femina George and Kalyani Priyadarshan play key roles in Manu C. Kumar's film. With an 8.8/10 rating on IMDB, the film is highly recommended for this weekend's OTT viewing.

Release date: December 15, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

One Piece film Red

For anime enthusiasts this weekend, "One Piece film Red" features the most adored singer in the world, Uta. Her voice, described as "otherworldly," takes center stage as she hides her true identity during her first public appearance at a live concert.

Release date: December 15, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Falimy

A dysfunctional family is the subject of this Malayalam family drama. Their aging grandfather disappears while they are traveling to a spiritual sanctuary. Basil Joseph and Manju Pillai play the main roles in Nithish Sahadev's film.

Release date: December 18, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Explore the collection on respective OTT platforms and make the most of your holiday movie marathon.