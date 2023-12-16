Top Five SonyLIV Original Series for 2023

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

SonyLIV delivered a diverse and captivating lineup of series in 2023, offering something for everyone. From the space race in Rocket Boys 2 to the dark secrets of mining in The Jengaburu Case, these shows kept viewers glued to their screens.

Highlights

  • Rocket Boys 2: Soar into the cosmos with the visionary duo of Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha.
  • The Jengaburu Case: Uncover a chilling international conspiracy impacting India's tribal communities.
  • Chamak: A musical revenge saga with rising stars, exploring themes of loss and redemption.

Follow Us

Top Five SonyLIV Original Series for 2023
2023 was a year of cinematic brilliance, both in theatres and on OTT platforms. While the big screen boasted some blockbuster hits, some of the most compelling stories unfolded on SonyLIV, captivating audiences with their diverse narratives and stellar performances.

Also Read: The Archies to Scoop: A Glimpse into Netflix’s Top 2023 Releases

Here are a few of the 2023 SonyLIV series that you really should not miss:

Rocket Boys 2

Rocket Boys 2, directed by Abhay Pannu, is a follow-up to the 2022 original film that focused on the lives and creative output of Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh) and Homi Bhabha (Jim Sarbh). At the 23rd ITA Honors in 2023, the series won a minimum of five honors, including Best Web Series - Drama Series and Best Dialogue - Drama - OTT.

The Jengaburu Case

Winner of the National Film Award, The Jengaburu Case by Nila Madhab Panda, featuring Nassar and Faria Abdullah as its protagonists, is an exciting watch. The show centers on a London-based woman who returns to India in search of her father and eventually becomes an informant on an illicit international mining scheme operating in India and its effects on the tribal population.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley

The highly acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj makes his OTT debut with Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, starring Wamiqa Gabbi in the title character. The September release of the series featured Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Grover, Ratna Pathak Shah, Neena Gupta, Priyanshu Painyuli, Lara Dutta, and many more actors in an ensemble cast. The Sittaford Mystery by Agatha Christie served as the inspiration for the murder mystery.

Also Read: 7 Engaging Korean Dramas Available on OTT in December 2023

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, a stand-alone continuation of the first series, was Hansal Mehta's follow-up to the enormously successful Scam 1992. Tushar Hiranandani is the director of the series, starring Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Telgi. Two parts of the series were released: the first in September and the second in November.

Chamak

Chamak, a musical revenge story just released by Rohit Jugraj, features an ensemble of lesser-known stars. The series, starring Paramvir Singh Cheema in the title role, tells the story of an artist from Canada who, due to unforeseen circumstances, must return to India. There, he discovers that his parents were brutally murdered during a live performance. Among others, Manoj Pahwa also stars in the series.

Also Read: Netflix’s 5 Must-Watch TV Shows Based on Books

These are just a few of the gems that SonyLIV offered in 2023. With their diverse genres, captivating narratives, and stellar performances, these series are sure to keep you entertained and enthralled. So, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready to dive into the world of SonyLIV's finest!

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

One theory Maybe they are delaying it purposely and would release 5G plans after the last lok sabha elections take…

Reliance Jio Launches JioTV Premium Plans Starting at Rs 398…

Rupesh :

The rumors of BSNL being sold to Tata like Air India went to them, after election is gaining momentum. So…

BSNL will Remove this Affordable Broadband Plan on Feb 3

Rupesh :

I think they will as their claim of achieving blanket 5G coverage till Dec 2023 still has blank spots means…

Reliance Jio Launches JioTV Premium Plans Starting at Rs 398…

Faraz :

I wonder if they will continue unlimited 5G till March. As it's already December and no sign of 5G tarrif…

Reliance Jio Launches JioTV Premium Plans Starting at Rs 398…

shivraj roy :

But why? It has been proven since forever that Mobile frequencies don’t interfere with Aircraft Radio communications still DGCA acts…

5G in Indian Airports: Telcos Propose a Low Powered Radio,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments