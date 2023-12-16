Top Five SonyLIV Original Series for 2023



2023 was a year of cinematic brilliance, both in theatres and on OTT platforms. While the big screen boasted some blockbuster hits, some of the most compelling stories unfolded on SonyLIV, captivating audiences with their diverse narratives and stellar performances.

Also Read: The Archies to Scoop: A Glimpse into Netflix’s Top 2023 Releases

Here are a few of the 2023 SonyLIV series that you really should not miss:

Rocket Boys 2

Rocket Boys 2, directed by Abhay Pannu, is a follow-up to the 2022 original film that focused on the lives and creative output of Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh) and Homi Bhabha (Jim Sarbh). At the 23rd ITA Honors in 2023, the series won a minimum of five honors, including Best Web Series - Drama Series and Best Dialogue - Drama - OTT.

The Jengaburu Case

Winner of the National Film Award, The Jengaburu Case by Nila Madhab Panda, featuring Nassar and Faria Abdullah as its protagonists, is an exciting watch. The show centers on a London-based woman who returns to India in search of her father and eventually becomes an informant on an illicit international mining scheme operating in India and its effects on the tribal population.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley

The highly acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj makes his OTT debut with Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, starring Wamiqa Gabbi in the title character. The September release of the series featured Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Grover, Ratna Pathak Shah, Neena Gupta, Priyanshu Painyuli, Lara Dutta, and many more actors in an ensemble cast. The Sittaford Mystery by Agatha Christie served as the inspiration for the murder mystery.

Also Read: 7 Engaging Korean Dramas Available on OTT in December 2023

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, a stand-alone continuation of the first series, was Hansal Mehta's follow-up to the enormously successful Scam 1992. Tushar Hiranandani is the director of the series, starring Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Telgi. Two parts of the series were released: the first in September and the second in November.

Chamak

Chamak, a musical revenge story just released by Rohit Jugraj, features an ensemble of lesser-known stars. The series, starring Paramvir Singh Cheema in the title role, tells the story of an artist from Canada who, due to unforeseen circumstances, must return to India. There, he discovers that his parents were brutally murdered during a live performance. Among others, Manoj Pahwa also stars in the series.

Also Read: Netflix’s 5 Must-Watch TV Shows Based on Books

These are just a few of the gems that SonyLIV offered in 2023. With their diverse genres, captivating narratives, and stellar performances, these series are sure to keep you entertained and enthralled. So, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready to dive into the world of SonyLIV's finest!