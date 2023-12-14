The Archies to Scoop: A Glimpse into Netflix’s Top 2023 Releases



Some of the largest and most anticipated theatrical and over-the-top releases have taken place in 2023. As the year draws to a close, let's reflect on some of the most intriguing Hindi films that the massive streaming service Netflix aired in 2023.

Here are our top picks for films and TV shows to watch on Netflix.

The Archies

"The Archies," directed by Zoya Akhtar and released on December 7, is one of the major OTT releases of 2023. The movie, an Indian musical adaptation of the American Archie Comics, stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi "Dot" Saigal, and Mihir Ahuja. With the exception of Ahuja, all its lead stars make their debuts.

The Railway Men

Inspired by the actual events of the catastrophic 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, Shiv Rawail's "The Railway Men" pays homage to its unsung heroes. The show, starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil I Khan, tells the story of how railway employees saved many lives amid a dangerous gas leak by acting as heroes. Sunny Hinduja and Juhi Chawla also feature.

Khufiya

The spy thriller "Khufiya," directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, debuted on Netflix in October. In addition to Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, and Shataf Figar, the film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. It was Bangladeshi actor Azmeri Haque Badhon's first time acting in Hindi. The narrative of "Khufiya," based on Amar Bhushan's "Escape to Nowhere," tells the tale of an Indian intelligence officer who turns mole.

Jaane Jaan

With the release of the Netflix movie "Jaane Jaan" in 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut. The mystery crime thriller, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, stars her in the lead role alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. In the September release, Kapoor Khan portrays a single mother, Ahlawat, a math teacher and her neighbor, and Varma, a police officer.

Kaala Paani

Another popular Netflix series that debuted in October is "Kaala Paani," directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani. The seven-part series, starring Mona Singh in the title role, centers on a mystery disease afflicting the inhabitants of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It depicts the heroic efforts of the medical professionals who fight the illness and find a cure.

Kohrra

Randeep Jha is the director of the critically praised television series "Kohrra," starring Barun Sobti, Survinder Vicky, and Harleen Sethi. The dramatized police procedural was made available in July. The protagonist of the tale is an NRI who goes back to India for his nuptials. But when his death is discovered in agricultural fields a few days before his marriage, the local police are tasked with cracking the case of his murder.

Scoop

"Scoop," starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, and Karishma Tanna, is based on the life of former journalist Jigna Vora, whose autobiographical work "Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison" inspired her experiences. In "Scoop," Tannah portrays a character that is modeled after Vora and explores how her life changes when she is suspected of killing Mid-Day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey. It is directed by Hansal Mehta.