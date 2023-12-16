OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R India Launch Confirmed: What to Know

OnePlus 12 was launched in China on Dec 5, 2023. Now the smartphone is all set to go for launch in India. OnePlus has announced the India as well as global market launch. Alongside the OnePlus 12, OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus 12R in India on Jan 23, 2024. OnePlus 12 should be available in the market by the end of Jan or early Feb 2024. The same goes for the OnePlus 12R. Both smartphones are going to be the successor of the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R, both of which were excellent value phones.

OnePlus 12, Is it Out and Out Flagship?

Looking at the variant launched in China, it can easily be said that it is not just a flagship phone, but it will be one of the best ones among them. The OnePlus 12 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC. It is the best chip for Android smartphones in the market. Just hoping that there are no heating issues, as the experience with the OnePlus 11 was great (no heating issues at all).

In the camera department, OnePlus has made major improvements. The device comes with 4th Gen Hasselblad tuned cameras where the primary sensor is a 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS, a 64MP telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom. The third sensor is a 48MP ultra-wide angle sensor and for selfies, you get a 32MP sensor at the front.

There's up to 1TB of internal storage present in the Chinese variant, but let's see if that variant makes it to the Indian market or not. The display of the phone is special. There's a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen with max refresh rate support of up to 120Hz. The peak brightness supported by the device is 4500nits, which is just amazing.

There's a 5400mAh battery with support for 100W fast-charging (wired) and 50W (wireless charging) and 10W reverse wireless charging. The device carries an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.