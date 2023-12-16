Ice Norway Hits 800,000 Private Customers in 2023

Reported by Srikapardhi

The company also announces substantial growth in its corporate customer base, making it one of the fastest-growing players in the business market.

Highlights

  • Ice's private customer base hits 800,000, with a notable increase of 100,000 in 2023.
  • The company experiences a positive trend in the market, with customer satisfaction reaching new heights.
  • The partnership with Netflix marks the beginning of future plans to challenge the market.

Norwegian mobile operator Ice has announced that it has reached 800,000 private customers, marking an increase of 100,000 customers in 2023. The company stated that these figures include NiceMobil, its digital self-service sub-brand. Additionally, the company announced reaching 60,000 corporate (business) customers, experiencing the fastest growth in this segment.

Also Read: Ice Norway Acquires Release’s Customer Base to Expand Market Reach

Customer Growth

"We are incredibly proud to reach 800,000 private customers and to have experienced growth of over 100,000 customers in one year. This is a result of our dedicated team, our high-quality products, and our strong focus on the customer experience," says Ice.

Commenting on this achievement, Ice Norway also mentioned that it is currently experiencing a very positive period in the market. Citing 'customer satisfaction' as a key metric, the company highlighted that it has reached new heights, with a considerable number of satisfied customers. Ice attributed this positive trend to its commitment to delivering innovative and customer-oriented services.

Also Read: Ice Norway Launches Mobile Subscription Bundled With Netflix

Netflix Partnership

"Our partnership with Netflix is just the beginning of what we have planned for the future. We look forward to the coming year, where we will continue to challenge the market, working even more closely with Lyse and Altibox," Ice added.

As reported by TelecomTalk, Ice has recently launched an unlimited data subscription with Netflix included. With this postpaid plan, the company aims to strengthen its position in the Norwegian market.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

