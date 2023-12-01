Ice Norway Launches Mobile Subscription Bundled With Netflix



Ice Norway announced on Thursday the launch of a mobile subscription bundled with Netflix, all without increasing the price. Ice claims to be the first and only player in Norway to offer such a mobile subscription - IceMax Mobile - featuring unlimited data bundled with Netflix just ahead of the holiday season. The telco emphasises that this offering aligns perfectly with current market demands.

IceMax Mobile and Netflix Bundling

In a statement regarding the new offering, ICE said, "By including Netflix in our IceMax mobile subscription – one of our biggest investments ever – we hope to pique even more interest in Ice. The streaming giant Netflix has chosen Ice as its partner for mobile subscriptions in Norway."

The Norwegian operator added, "What we are now launching is a slightly simpler and less expensive alternative compared to buying the services separately. This collaboration, something we've dreamed of for a long time, is important to customers." The telco expressed that it was finally able to provide such a service after becoming part of Lyse, as earlier reported by TelecomTalk.

Ice and Netflix Collaboration

"With Netflix included directly in the mobile subscription featuring unlimited data, it will be easier than ever for Ice's mobile customers to access Christmas titles," said Netflix in response to the collaboration.

Ice cites growth figures and customer satisfaction measurements, along with having the most loyal telecom customers, as proof that the focus on customer experience is paying off. With the partnership with Netflix, the telco sees it as taking the next step forward.

IceMax Mobile Subscription

Priced at NOK 399 per month, Ice's IceMax Mobile subscription includes Netflix Basic. Users can customise their plans with Netflix Standard or Netflix Premium by paying an additional NOK 20 and NOK 70 per month, respectively.

The IceMax subscription offers users unlimited data with speeds of up to 100 Mbps (post FUP 100GB speeds at 3 Mbps), data sharing of up to 10GB per month, free voice, SMS, and EU-included benefits with 45GB per month in EU/EEA. The subscription comes with full flexibility and no commitment period, according to the website.