BharatNet Project Status Update

BharatNet Project Overview:

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) announced the BharatNet Project in 2011. Under the project, the government wants to reach over 2.5 lakh gram panchayats with fiber internet. The basic aim was to offer non-discriminatory broadband access to consumers, regardless of where they live. The BharatNet project is a vital initiative for the people living in villages because private companies don't want to invest rapidly due to the low rate of returns in backward areas. To ensure that the project runs smoothly, the telecom department set up a body called Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), whose sole purpose was to carry out the initiative of the BharatNet project. Earlier this year, BBNL was merged with BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) to bring efficiency to the operations of both companies.

The funds for the BharatNet project are provided by the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). It is a fund set up by the government to which the companies in the telecom sector provide money in the form of statutory dues. The license fees that a telecom company in India pays to the government include the USOF amount as well.

Latest Update of BharatNet Project

Under the BharatNet Project, so far, 2,07,592 gram panchayats have been made service-ready and 6,68,491 km of optical fiber has been deployed. Using BharatNet over 7,66,619 FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) connections have been provided throughout India. The latest update was shared by USOF.

With the BharatNet Project, the government wants to provide last-mile connectivity which will add positively to the growth of Digital India vision and digital economy. Further, many businesses would also be able to provide services in the backward areas once the internet reaches there.

The merger of BBNL with BSNL was a strategic move from the government. After the merger, BSNL has access to the fiber network laid out by BBNL, meaning it can offer broadband service to more customers in rural areas. Also, BBNL gets the expertise of BSNL in laying fiber and running operations.