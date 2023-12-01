Bayobab Lands 2Africa Subsea Cable in Ghana



Bayobab (formerly MTN GlobalConnect) has successfully landed the 45,000 km 2Africa subsea cable on Ghanaian shores, specifically in Accra. This landing in Ghana is the third in Bayobab's series of six target locations across five countries, said Bayobab. The 2Africa subsea cable system, set to be completed in 2023 and 2024 for the western and eastern regions of Africa, respectively, is part of a broader connectivity initiative across 46 locations in 33 countries.

Bolstering International Connectivity

According to Bayobab, the 2Africa landing in Ghana is a significant step towards improving cable resilience, enhancing broadband penetration in the country, and enhancing Ghana's international connectivity. It also aligns with Bayobab's commitment to meeting the country's evolving communication needs, promoting economic growth, and bolstering resilience against disruptions.

Cable Landings in Ghana

According to the statement, Ghana holds strategic importance for Bayobab, serving as a crucial access hub in Africa for neighbouring and inland nations such as Togo, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali. With the addition of the 2Africa Ghana landing station, Ghana now boasts six cable landings, reinforcing its significance in the WECA region.

Global Customer Success Centres

Bayobab noted the opening of its Global Customer Success Centres in Ghana and Kenya in October 2022 to enhance its global customer service - which the company says is a milestone in Bayobab's expansion on the African continent.

Future Expansion Plans

The company aims to roll out 135,000 km of proprietary fiber by 2025, solidifying its position as the leading African fiber player through subsea and terrestrial scalable capacity and resilience.

"By harnessing the power of partnerships to change the future of Africa, we believe that we can continue to foster innovation and provide next-gen digital solutions across the continent," Bayobab said.