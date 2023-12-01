Bayobab Lands 2Africa Subsea Cable in Ghana

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Bayobab's 2Africa subsea cable has successfully reached Ghana, marking the third in a series of six target locations. This landing is expected to improve cable resilience, enhance broadband penetration, and bolster Ghana's international connectivity.

Highlights

  • Third cable landing in Bayobab's six-target series, reinforcing Ghana's strategic importance.
  • 2Africa subsea cable improves cable resilience, broadband penetration, and international connectivity.
  • Bayobab aims to roll out 135,000 km of proprietary fiber by 2025, emphasizing scalability and resilience.

Follow Us

Bayobab Lands 2Africa Subsea Cable in Ghana
Bayobab (formerly MTN GlobalConnect) has successfully landed the 45,000 km 2Africa subsea cable on Ghanaian shores, specifically in Accra. This landing in Ghana is the third in Bayobab's series of six target locations across five countries, said Bayobab. The 2Africa subsea cable system, set to be completed in 2023 and 2024 for the western and eastern regions of Africa, respectively, is part of a broader connectivity initiative across 46 locations in 33 countries.

Also Read: Bayobab and Africa50 to Invest USD 320 Million in Pan-African Terrestrial Fibre




Bolstering International Connectivity

According to Bayobab, the 2Africa landing in Ghana is a significant step towards improving cable resilience, enhancing broadband penetration in the country, and enhancing Ghana's international connectivity. It also aligns with Bayobab's commitment to meeting the country's evolving communication needs, promoting economic growth, and bolstering resilience against disruptions.

Cable Landings in Ghana

According to the statement, Ghana holds strategic importance for Bayobab, serving as a crucial access hub in Africa for neighbouring and inland nations such as Togo, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali. With the addition of the 2Africa Ghana landing station, Ghana now boasts six cable landings, reinforcing its significance in the WECA region.

Global Customer Success Centres

Bayobab noted the opening of its Global Customer Success Centres in Ghana and Kenya in October 2022 to enhance its global customer service - which the company says is a milestone in Bayobab's expansion on the African continent.

Also Read: Bayobab Granted NLDO License by Nigerian Regulatory

Future Expansion Plans

The company aims to roll out 135,000 km of proprietary fiber by 2025, solidifying its position as the leading African fiber player through subsea and terrestrial scalable capacity and resilience.

"By harnessing the power of partnerships to change the future of Africa, we believe that we can continue to foster innovation and provide next-gen digital solutions across the continent," Bayobab said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Yes.. and completely depends on if Vi will be able to raise funds and roll-out 5G by then. If not,…

Indian Govt Doesn't Want to Sell Stake in Vodafone Idea…

shivraj roy :

After 2024 elections we’ll see major changes

Indian Govt Doesn't Want to Sell Stake in Vodafone Idea…

Faraz :

telecomtalk.info/trai-telecom-operators-report-5g-users-separately/697253/ 7 months ago we heard that Trai will report number of 5G customers separately but haven't seen that become…

5G Subscriptions in India Expected to Reach 130 Million by…

Suman Dutta :

Ye aukat ki baat hai. Chindi chor ka kaam nehi.

Bharti Telecom Looking to Raise 80 Billion Rupees

shivraj roy :

supreme leaders picture in the back

70 Lakh Mobile Connections Disconnected in Crackdown Against Cybercrime

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments