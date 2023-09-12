Bayobab Zambia Granted International Network Licence



Bayobab Zambia, a subsidiary of the Bayobab Group (formerly MTN GlobalConnect), has been granted an International Network Licence by the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA). This license allows for the transit of capacity across borders and is a significant development for the company's operations in Zambia and the ongoing digitalisation efforts aimed at transforming Zambia into the digital hub of Southern Africa.

According to the Minister of Technology and Science in Zambia, the license is expected to contribute to economic growth, incentives, investments, and innovation in Zambia.

According to Bayobab, Zambia, a country with a population of over 19 million, has experienced a surge in digital adoption driven by technological advancements and increased accessibility to connectivity.

Connectivity Infrastructure Improvements

Bayobab said Zambia has been actively working to enhance its connectivity infrastructure. Initiatives such as the deployment of fibre-optic networks have led to improved internet speeds and greater reliability. This infrastructure development benefits both urban and rural areas.

Bayobab Group's Proprietary Fibre

The Bayobab Group has access to over 4,000 kilometres of proprietary fibre in Zambia. The International Network Licence granted by the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) will allow the company to transport digital capacity across borders, benefiting businesses, individuals, and communities.

Future Digital Connectivity

Bayobab Zambia emphasised that this milestone paves the way for a future where borders become digital gateways, fostering progress and prosperity not only for Zambia but also beyond its borders.

Economic Impact

This development is expected to have a positive impact on innovation, collaboration, and economic growth in the region by enabling the seamless transportation of fibre capacity between nations.

"The newly acquired Licence empowers Bayobab Zambia to seamlessly transport fibre capacity between nations, revolutionising the way data travels across borders," said Bayobab.