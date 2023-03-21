MTN GlobalConnect and BICS Extend Partnership for Digital Growth Across Africa

MTN GlobalConnect and BICS extended their partnership, aiming to promote International mobility and connectivity in Africa. The collaboration will leverage the unique capabilities of both entities, synergising to accelerate the progress of mobile and digital services, including roaming, cloud communications and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, in Africa.

Provide Cost-effective International Communication Solutions

Through this partnership, MTN GlobalConnect, a digital wholesale and infrastructure services company operating across Africa, and BICS, an international digital communications platform business, aim to provide cost-effective international communication solutions to the African continent. Leveraging their expertise in innovation and digitalisation, the collaboration aims to offer African operators and service providers with a Next-Gen technology-driven range of services.

Commenting on the partnership, Frederic Schepens, MTN GlobalConnect CEO, said: "It's important that we form strong partnerships to provide MTN's 289 million subscribers with seamless digital services for ease of connectivity and collaboration around the world. As a strong partner, the evolution of the connectivity relationship between MTN GlobalConnect and BICS will support the growth of digital services in Africa and allow our business to continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies such as 5G."

"BICS' mission is to create opportunities by connecting communities," said Matteo Gatta, BICS CEO. "Over the next few years, MTN GlobalConnect, together with its partners, will actively contribute to the expansion of connectivity that will drive digital services across Africa. Through this partnership, people, communities, and enterprises from throughout the continent will have access to the power of communications to realise their full potential."

Digital Transformation of Communication Services Across Africa

According to the statement, This partnership strengthens the cloud communications, roaming, and IoT aspirations of both organisations, with a primary focus on ensuring trust and authenticity in every interaction and dialogue. In addition, the collaboration is expected to accelerate the digital transformation of communication services across Africa. According to GSMA, by the end of this decade, there will be over 340 million 5G connections in Africa, making it crucial for both MTN GlobalConnect and BICS to prioritise the security and digital growth of these services.

